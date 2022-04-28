Aberdeenshire’s Ola Oils calls it quits as fear for the future ends 14-year run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeenshire’s Ola Oils calls it quits as fear for the future ends 14-year run

By Andy Morton
April 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
James and Chloe Ogg with some of their Ola Oil bottles.
Inverurie’s Ola Oils is to cease production 14 years after becoming Scotland’s first cold pressed rapeseed oil maker.

The company, which is owned by husband and wife James and Chloe Ogg, blamed the decision on increased production costs.

In a Facebook post, the couple said cost pressures were set to rise even higher because of the war in Ukraine.

“Costs for growing seed, packaging, fuel, courier costs and all other aspects of the business have increased to such a level that the cost of production is unsustainable for us,” the post to customers said.

Ola Oils started 14 years ago and grew to include a full portfolio of rapeseed oils.

“We feel the time is right to stop production now before market pressures become overwhelming. We want to go out on a high and maintain our good business reputation.”

The company said its long-standing “no supermarkets” policy, which saw it sell only to small independent retailers, did not play a part in the decision to close down.

“We still believe this was the right decision and that it gave these smaller shops a great product to sell which couldn’t be found in supermarkets,” Ola Oils said of the policy.

Alternative to olive oil

Based at Westfield Farm in Inverurie, Ola Oils started producing cold pressed rapeseed oil as an alternative to olive oil in 2008.

James and Chloe run the business as directors after taking over from Chloe’s parents, John and Connie Sorrie.

James and Chloe with samples from their business in 2019.

The couple initially made plain oil but later added infused oils such as lemon, garlic, basil and chilli. All of the seed is grown on their own farm.

In the Facebook post, Ola Oils said it hopes customers can pick up their “final bottles of Ola” from stockists.

