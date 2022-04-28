Aberdeenshire’s Ola Oils calls it quits as fear for the future ends 14-year run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie’s Ola Oils is to cease production 14 years after becoming Scotland’s first cold pressed rapeseed oil maker.

The company, which is owned by husband and wife James and Chloe Ogg, blamed the decision on increased production costs.

In a Facebook post, the couple said cost pressures were set to rise even higher because of the war in Ukraine.

“Costs for growing seed, packaging, fuel, courier costs and all other aspects of the business have increased to such a level that the cost of production is unsustainable for us,” the post to customers said.

“We feel the time is right to stop production now before market pressures become overwhelming. We want to go out on a high and maintain our good business reputation.”

The company said its long-standing “no supermarkets” policy, which saw it sell only to small independent retailers, did not play a part in the decision to close down.

“We still believe this was the right decision and that it gave these smaller shops a great product to sell which couldn’t be found in supermarkets,” Ola Oils said of the policy.

Alternative to olive oil

Based at Westfield Farm in Inverurie, Ola Oils started producing cold pressed rapeseed oil as an alternative to olive oil in 2008.

James and Chloe run the business as directors after taking over from Chloe’s parents, John and Connie Sorrie.

The couple initially made plain oil but later added infused oils such as lemon, garlic, basil and chilli. All of the seed is grown on their own farm.

In the Facebook post, Ola Oils said it hopes customers can pick up their “final bottles of Ola” from stockists.

