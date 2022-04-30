6 of the best restaurants in Aberdeenshire for gluten-free eating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

6 of the best restaurants in Aberdeenshire for gluten-free eating

By Andy Morton
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 30, 2022, 11:28 am
The Rothesay Rooms has plenty of gluten-free options and will cater to all diets.
The Rothesay Rooms has plenty of gluten-free options and will cater to all diets.

Once you dip outside of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire restaurants that specialise in catering to gluten-free diets are few and far between.

However, that shouldn’t stop the gluten-intolerant – or anyone that wants to cut down on their gluten intake – from enjoying a meal out in the north-east.

So we’ve put together a list of some of the best restaurants for gluten-free options in Aberdeenshire.

Eat on the Green

Address: Udny Green, Ellon, AB41 7RS

The home of the kilted chef, Craig Wilson, Eat on the Green offers to tweak its menu for any dietary requirements.

But those looking for gluten-free options will already find plenty to choose from in a restaurant that prides itself on its own-grown vegetables.

As the name suggests, Eat on the Green puts a focus on vegetables, and its many seafood dishes are also gluten-free.

Kildrummy Inn

Address: Kildrummy, Alford, AB33 8QS

Scottish cuisine is rarely bread-heavy – even oatcakes are gluten-free.

So there is much to enjoy at fine dining establishments such as the Kildrummy Inn.

Executive chef David Littlewood and head chef Alexandria Hay use a lot of local produce including venison and seafood in a restaurant not lacking in accolades.

The prices, of course, match the prestige, but it is worth it.

The Drouthy Laird

Address: Blackhall Rd, Inverurie, AB51 3QS

The Inverurie area has many great places to eat, and The Drouthy Laird is one of them.

The family-owned pub has great gluten-free options, and on a recent evening even held a tapas night.

Come for the food and stay for the live music, which is a regular event at the community hub.

Rothesay Rooms

Address: Station Square, Ballater, AB35 5RB

Ballatar’s Rothesay Rooms is about as upmarket as it gets in the north-east thanks to its royal roots – Prince Charles helped get the place up and running.

If you can afford it, then gluten-free diners will find much to choose from.

The dishes use exclusively Scottish produce that is as often as not from the local area.

The Rustic Grill

Address: 13 Balmellie St, Turriff, AB53 4DW

If you can stay clear of The Rustic Grill’s famous pancakes, you’ll find much to choose from as part of a gluten-free diet.

Twice-baked potatoes, for example, or cheese-topped creamy bacon mushrooms.

There are even non-gluten versions of gluten dishes on offer.

Fennel Restaurant

Address: 10 Burn Lane, Inverurie, AB51 4UZ

The grill at Fennel is the place to go for gluten-free.

The Inverurie restaurant fires up a delicious flat iron, rib eye or fillet steak that can fill the hungriest of stomachs.

The steaks are served with whipped bone marrow butter, smoked sea salt and hand cut chips and can be guaranteed to be gluten-free for customers.

More from our food and drink team here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal