6 of the best restaurants in Aberdeenshire for gluten-free eating

Once you dip outside of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire restaurants that specialise in catering to gluten-free diets are few and far between.

However, that shouldn’t stop the gluten-intolerant – or anyone that wants to cut down on their gluten intake – from enjoying a meal out in the north-east.

So we’ve put together a list of some of the best restaurants for gluten-free options in Aberdeenshire.

Address: Udny Green, Ellon, AB41 7RS

The home of the kilted chef, Craig Wilson, Eat on the Green offers to tweak its menu for any dietary requirements.

But those looking for gluten-free options will already find plenty to choose from in a restaurant that prides itself on its own-grown vegetables.

As the name suggests, Eat on the Green puts a focus on vegetables, and its many seafood dishes are also gluten-free.

Address: Kildrummy, Alford, AB33 8QS

Scottish cuisine is rarely bread-heavy – even oatcakes are gluten-free.

So there is much to enjoy at fine dining establishments such as the Kildrummy Inn.

Executive chef David Littlewood and head chef Alexandria Hay use a lot of local produce including venison and seafood in a restaurant not lacking in accolades.

The prices, of course, match the prestige, but it is worth it.

Address: Blackhall Rd, Inverurie, AB51 3QS

The Inverurie area has many great places to eat, and The Drouthy Laird is one of them.

The family-owned pub has great gluten-free options, and on a recent evening even held a tapas night.

Come for the food and stay for the live music, which is a regular event at the community hub.

Address: Station Square, Ballater, AB35 5RB

Ballatar’s Rothesay Rooms is about as upmarket as it gets in the north-east thanks to its royal roots – Prince Charles helped get the place up and running.

If you can afford it, then gluten-free diners will find much to choose from.

The dishes use exclusively Scottish produce that is as often as not from the local area.

Address: 13 Balmellie St, Turriff, AB53 4DW

If you can stay clear of The Rustic Grill’s famous pancakes, you’ll find much to choose from as part of a gluten-free diet.

Twice-baked potatoes, for example, or cheese-topped creamy bacon mushrooms.

There are even non-gluten versions of gluten dishes on offer.

Address: 10 Burn Lane, Inverurie, AB51 4UZ

The grill at Fennel is the place to go for gluten-free.

The Inverurie restaurant fires up a delicious flat iron, rib eye or fillet steak that can fill the hungriest of stomachs.

The steaks are served with whipped bone marrow butter, smoked sea salt and hand cut chips and can be guaranteed to be gluten-free for customers.