Cooking on a Budget: Tasty faff-free fajitas to bring more balance into your diet

Everyone gets excited when they know it’s fajitas for dinner, so give Love Seafood’s prawn fajita recipe a try to switch up a family favourite.

This one-tray method is super easy and can be made even easier by using a box fajita kit.

For added convenience, you can cook this dish using prawns from the freezer, just make sure they’re thoroughly defrosted and patted dry before cooking.

Sheet pan prawn fajitas

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 large red onion, sliced

3 mixed-coloured peppers, deseeded and sliced into strips

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 pack fajita seasoning

350-400g cooked and peeled prawns

8 small tortilla wraps

Lime wedges, to serve.

Method

Preheat the oven to 200C/180 Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6. Arrange the onions and peppers on a large non-stick baking sheet. Drizzle over 1 tbsp of the oil and add half the fajita seasoning. Use your hands or tongs to mix everything together so the veggies are well coated. Place in the oven for 12-15 minutes, or until the veggies start to caramelise. While the veggies are in the oven, place the prawns in a mixing bowl with the remaining oil and fajita seasoning, and stir to coat well. After 15 minutes, remove tray from the oven and add prawns. Return the tray to the oven for a further 8 minutes, or until the prawns are piping hot. Warm the tortillas in the oven for a minute. Serving the prawn fajitas with fresh lime quarters and your favourite toppings.

Love Seafood is focusing on how seafood can Bring on Better Living, showcasing how easy and tasty seafood is to cook at home.

It’s simple, budget-friendly and encourages consumers from across the UK to bring more balance into their diets with a high-protein seafood option.

Shop at your local fishmonger for a great choice of sustainably sourced seafood and for more recipe inspiration visit www.loveseafood.co.uk.

