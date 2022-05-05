Inside Aberdeen’s new Reddy’s Marvellous Dessert Parlour in Rosemount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inside Aberdeen’s new Reddy’s Marvellous Dessert Parlour in Rosemount

By Karla Sinclair
May 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:53 am
Reddy's Marvellous Dessert Parlour.


I am a firm believer that ice cream can be enjoyed whatever the weather. And it’s a good thing too, given the north-east’s track record.

So when a new dessert parlour sets up shop, it is undoubtedly welcomed by me with open arms, along with fellow local foodies.

Among them are Anthony Shillingford, Sudheer (Reddy) Jinkala and Tim Jones, of Aberdeen-based social media agency FanksMedia.

An ice cream cone.
The ice cream counter.

Working as a collective, the colleagues recently opened the doors of Reddy’s Marvellous Dessert Parlour in Rosemount.

Around 1,000 customers were welcomed on launch day, but for those of you that are yet to catch a glimpse inside, we’ve got you covered.

Reddy’s Marvellous Dessert Parlour, located on Desswood Place, is open from noon to 8pm for walk-in customers and noon to 9pm on Just Eat and Deliveroo.

What can I order?

“We wanted to create a fun place where people of all ages can come and escape the madness of the world,” said Tim Jones.

“As a local social media agency, we thought it would be a cool concept to create a following of people who have sweet tooths and bring it to life in the real world.”

Reddy’s Marvellous Dessert Parlour’s slogan is ‘desserts so good, you only want to share with Instagram’, so you can rest assured your dessert will be a treat for all the senses.

The menu boasts a selection of milkshakes, ice creams, sorbets and bakes including cookies by Cookie Cult.

The ice cream is supplied by Rizza’s of Huntly. The parlour also offers a range of options for vegan, vegetarian, gluten intolerant and dairy intolerant customers.

Tim said: “We will be updating our menu regularly with collaborations.

“Our team get creative with every dessert and if you come into the parlour, we like to put on a show. We prepare all desserts in front of you.

“We create it with flare, similar to mixologists. Whether we have a queue or it’s just you, it’s always fun and we encourage you to get your cameras out.”

Brownies.
Cookie Cult cookies.

Opening day: A sweet success

The journey that led to opening Reddy’s Marvellous Dessert Parlour has not been plain sailing.

The FanksMedia team officially picked up the keys to the premises more than two years ago, but coronavirus set their plans on hold.

“The keys went back into the drawer,” Tim said. “But with careful planning and plenty of research into what our followers wanted, we finally opened last Sunday.”

From left, Anthony Shillingford, Sudheer (Reddy) Jinkala and Tim Jones.
All dietary requirements are catered to.

For the opening, a number of local influencers were invited to stop by and £3,500 of free ice cream and desserts were handed out.

Tim added: “We had nearly 1000 customers through the door.

“We were blown away by the reception and we still are! It was all for our awesome followers, so it was a very special day.”

The interior

In terms of what to expect inside, FanksMedia’s in-house content creator, known as FanksPops, produced all the interior designs.

It was important to the team they created a place unlike anywhere else in the city.

The interior.

There is artwork on the wall and props for picture-taking, as well as plenty of colour – predominantly teal, yellow and pink.

A team of eight currently work at the parlour, but Anthony, Reddy and Tim are hoping to grow this figure in the future.

Designs can be found across the walls.

Desserts for all

“Our main goal is to bring about a change for our vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free customers,” Tim said.

“Research showed that these groups of people are limited to small choices, but not with us. We have a huge selection of choices for everyone.

“We would love to create a following of lots of sweet-toothed locals who feel valued, enjoy great content between visits or tastes and enjoy being spoilt.”

For more ice cream content…

