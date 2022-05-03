Inverness-born Sarah Rankin narrowly evades ejection to continue MasterChef finals dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness-born Sarah Rankin narrowly evades ejection to continue MasterChef finals dream

By Andy Morton
May 3, 2022, 9:41 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 8:09 am
Sarah made it through to the next round despite some scares in the kitchen.
Inverness-born chef Sarah Rankin survived two more kitchen challenges to go through to the next round of the 2022 MasterChef final.

Sarah, who is originally from the Highland capital and now lives in Kinross, almost blew her chances of taking the 2022 MasterChef crown when the consommé for her seafood dish failed to fully clarify.

The 48-year-old mother-of-two was up against the BBC One competition’s tight time limits.

However, despite the mishap on tonight’s show, judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode commended Sarah on her dish and ejected rival Ioan Jones from North Wales, whose Japanese beef in a miso sauce was deemed too flavourless.

Sarah Rankin MasterChef
Sarah gets to grips with her seafood dish.

Meanwhile, in the second round of the competition, which took the four remaining contestants to southern Ireland, it was Sarah’s pastry for her Jerusalem artichoke tart that didn’t play ball.

The pastry was too short (not enough fat or egg yolks to enrich and stabilise it) and so Sarah was forced to think on her feet and improvise as the clock ticked by.

Helped by her competitors, Sarah was able to get the dish finished, however one of the tarts fell apart slightly on the plate.

Sarah, left, faced stiff competition from her rivals on MasterChef, but also turned to them for assistance.

The Irish judges were completely wowed by the taste of the pastry and overlooked the tart which had fallen apart as a result of its impeccable flavour.

The full verdict on the dish will come in tomorrow (Wednesday May 5) night’s episode, when the final four return to the MasterChef studio, fighting to make it to the final three on Thursday night’s climax.

A stressful time

Sarah was confident going in to the final week, but the pressure of the competition showed as she waited for the verdict on her seafood consommé.

A tearful Sarah found it difficult to finish her interview, saying to the camera: “You just want do your best.”

By the end of the show, however, she was eager to continue competing and make it all the way to the end.

Sarah’s route to the MasterChef final

Sarah has lived in Kinross with her family since 2006 but is originally from Inverness. She has been competing on the BBC One cooking show for the past few weeks.

Her route to the final has taken many twists and turns, not least in the quarters when she was asked to cook two courses in just 75 minutes for judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode as well as 2021 finalists Alexina Anatole and Mike Tomkins, and champion Tom Rhodes.

Sarah has already faced a number of twists on her MasterChef journey.

The marketing consultant failed to crumble under the pressure and went on to prevail in both the quarterfinals and the semis.

Speaking after her semifinal win, Sarah said: “When I got through to the finals, I was completely overwhelmed. The quality of the cooking was exceptional.

“I was genuinely amazed that John and Gregg felt I was worthy of a place in the final five. It remains one of the best experiences of my life.

“The contestants forged very strong bonds in the later stages and feel honoured to have been in the company of cooks with such incredible skills.”

The end game

Sarah has two more evenings to survive if she wants to be crowned MasterChef champion 2022.

Tomorrow night one more contestant will drop out and on Thursday three contestants will compete for the coveted MasterChef grand prize.

Her three rivals have also fought through the rounds to earn their place in the final so will prove tough competition for Sarah.

They include 23-year-old Radha from Bradford, who draws on her dual Indian-British heritage for her cooking, and Eddie, who also takes inspiration from his Punjabi ancestry. Pookie is a former beauty salon owner from Solihull in the West Midlands who grew up in Bangkok.

MasterChef airs on BBC One and continues on tomorrow (Wednesday May 4) night.

