Street food and craft drinks festival North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen after four years

Fans of craft beer, craft spirits and street food are in for a treat this summer as North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen.
By Julia Bryce
May 5, 2022, 11:00 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:02 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Fans of craft beer, craft spirits and street food are in for a treat this summer as North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen.

Welcoming more than 2,500 festivalgoers to its last large-scale event in 2018, the festival will now take place at P&J Live in Dyce where it is expected to welcome more than 2,000 this year.

Showcasing the best producers from across Scotland, ticket holders can expect around 10 breweries, seven bars and 14 makers in attendance and, they will also get the chance to tuck into numerous dishes from the seven or so street food stalls.

North Hop Aberdeen makes its return

Taking place on Saturday August 24, 2022, the festival will run across two sessions. The first will kick off at 1pm until 5pm and the second will open from 6pm to 10pm.

At North Hop festivalgoers will also get the chance to meet and speak directly with the owners behind the various businesses.

Some firms already lined-up to take part include Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer and Singularity Sauce Co, as well as  new business, Drink Me Events with their Tuk Tuk offering fizz and fizz cocktails from the Highlands.

Festivalgoers at the last Aberdeen North Hop event.

An array of gin, vodka, rum and botanical spirits, as well as cocktails will also be available to purchase at various stalls throughout the event.

Live music from a range of up-and-coming Scottish acts will entertain, ranging from acoustic artists to bands.

The festival is well-known for its unique barn-style décor which will see P&J Live transformed into the traditional North Hop barn with bunting, hay bales and more.

Festival director, Michelle Russell, who is from Gairloch, is looking forward to bringing the event back to the north-east for the first time in four years.

Michelle Russell.

It was first established in Inverness in 2014 and 13 large-scale festivals as well as numerous pop-ups have taken place under the brand’s name.

The first Aberdeen festival took place at The Lemon Tree in 2015, and was followed by four other events at the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in Bridge of Don from 2016 to 2018.

To date, Michelle has worked with more than 400 brewers, distillers, makers and food vendors, plus over 150 music acts from across Scotland.

She said: “We are so pleased to launch our biggest ever festival – back better than ever!

The festival takes place in August.

“It’s just what we all need after two years of staying home – a summer to remember with friends, packed full of all the finest food, drink and music Scotland has to offer.

“We have an incredible line-up of food and drink producers this year, which will be announced over the coming months, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“From rare specialist distillers to bigger well-known and loved brands, it’s set to be a wonderful day out.”

All you need to know about tickets

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday May 6) at 9am and are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

They are priced at £18 per person without fees which will be added at the checkout.

Included in the ticket price is a branded North Hop glass on entry which has become somewhat of a collectable over the years since the inaugural festival.

A range of drinks and street food will be available.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live expects the event to be popular and is thrilled to see it make its return to Aberdeen.

“This is the first summer that we can enjoy freely with no covid restrictions, and we can’t wait to make the most of it.”

The event is only for those aged 18 and over.

