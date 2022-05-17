Aberdeen to welcome new restaurant Tarragon by Graham Mitchell this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen to welcome new restaurant Tarragon by Graham Mitchell this summer

By Karla Sinclair
May 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Graham Mitchell.
Graham Mitchell.

Acclaimed north-east chef Graham Mitchell is opening the doors of his first restaurant in Aberdeen this summer.

Located at 137 Rosemount Place, work is currently underway to transform the former Rosie’s Cafe into Tarragon by Graham Mitchell.

Graham, 36, picked up the keys to the space on Sunday, May 1 and anticipates the refurbishment to take around one month to complete.

Local foodies have been told to expect a summer opening date.

Graham Mitchell: A new chapter

“I’ve been keen to open my own place for a couple of years now,” says Graham.

“I feel I’m at the right age and have the right experience to make a success of it.”

Graham, from Aberdeen, has won a wide range of culinary awards during his career and has worked as part of the teams at The Chester Hotel and Moonfish Cafe, among many others.

He currently works full-time as the head chef of The Scullery at Newmachar Hotel, however, will hang up his apron at the end of the month.

Graham with some of his dishes at Newmachar Hotel.

“I saw 137 Rosemount Place sitting empty after lockdown and one day had a look through the window,” Graham added. “I saw the potential it had.

“The refurbishment will possibly take a month and I’m planning to open in the summer.

“I finish at Newmachar Hotel at the end of the month but will help the team with the transition period of the new chef starting.

“I don’t want there to be any disruption to the venue or the standards I have set there.”

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

The idea for Tarragon by Graham Mitchell stems from the award-winning chef’s side project, Tarragon Catering.

Graham started the business at the beginning of lockdown in March 2020. It focused on fine dining and bespoke catering in the Aberdeenshire area.

Braised beef cheek with onion puree, sprouting purple broccoli, braised onion beef oxtail shepherd’s pie and jus.

Dishes by Tarragon Catering included:

  • Cider braised ham hock terrine with piccalilli, apple vanilla puree and crackling
  • Sous vide cornfed chicken supreme with a wing lollipop, carrot and cumin puree, sprouting broccoli, haggis truffle and wholegrain cream
  • Barra Farm strawberry cheesecake with caramelised white chocolate, macerated berries and basil gel

The business was put on the back burner when coronavirus restrictions continued to ease, but this only heightened Graham’s eagerness to open his own restaurant in the city.

137 Rosemount Place.

‘The year of food for Aberdeen’

Graham is yet to confirm how many people will be part of the team and what dishes customers can expect at the venue.

However, he says the menu will showcase the best of local produce.

“Anyone who has eaten my food before will know it’s fresh, seasonal and local,” Graham added.

“All my suppliers will be local. I’m still to select them but it’s all about supporting local businesses just as I would expect the support back.

“Grampian has the best produce in the world as it’s sea to mountain.”

The chef went on to say: “I’m really excited about being in full control, and really setting the standard and pushing hard to make the venue a massive success – as I’ve done in all my previous workplaces. But this time I’m doing it for myself and my family.

“I think it brings a ray of light on the city after the last couple of years and the struggles the city has dealt with.

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell will open this summer.

“With the opening of Six by Nico, Amuse by Kevin Dalgliesh and Tarragon by Graham Mitchell, I feel these venues will really raise the bar with great food and make 2022 the year of food for Aberdeen.”

For more information, visit Tarragon Catering on Facebook.

