Aberdeen to welcome new restaurant Tarragon by Graham Mitchell this summer

Acclaimed north-east chef Graham Mitchell is opening the doors of his first restaurant in Aberdeen this summer.

Located at 137 Rosemount Place, work is currently underway to transform the former Rosie’s Cafe into Tarragon by Graham Mitchell.

Graham, 36, picked up the keys to the space on Sunday, May 1 and anticipates the refurbishment to take around one month to complete.

Local foodies have been told to expect a summer opening date.

Graham Mitchell: A new chapter

“I’ve been keen to open my own place for a couple of years now,” says Graham.

“I feel I’m at the right age and have the right experience to make a success of it.”

Graham, from Aberdeen, has won a wide range of culinary awards during his career and has worked as part of the teams at The Chester Hotel and Moonfish Cafe, among many others.

He currently works full-time as the head chef of The Scullery at Newmachar Hotel, however, will hang up his apron at the end of the month.

“I saw 137 Rosemount Place sitting empty after lockdown and one day had a look through the window,” Graham added. “I saw the potential it had.

“The refurbishment will possibly take a month and I’m planning to open in the summer.

“I finish at Newmachar Hotel at the end of the month but will help the team with the transition period of the new chef starting.

“I don’t want there to be any disruption to the venue or the standards I have set there.”

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

The idea for Tarragon by Graham Mitchell stems from the award-winning chef’s side project, Tarragon Catering.

Graham started the business at the beginning of lockdown in March 2020. It focused on fine dining and bespoke catering in the Aberdeenshire area.

Dishes by Tarragon Catering included:

Cider braised ham hock terrine with piccalilli, apple vanilla puree and crackling

Sous vide cornfed chicken supreme with a wing lollipop, carrot and cumin puree, sprouting broccoli, haggis truffle and wholegrain cream

Barra Farm strawberry cheesecake with caramelised white chocolate, macerated berries and basil gel

The business was put on the back burner when coronavirus restrictions continued to ease, but this only heightened Graham’s eagerness to open his own restaurant in the city.

‘The year of food for Aberdeen’

Graham is yet to confirm how many people will be part of the team and what dishes customers can expect at the venue.

However, he says the menu will showcase the best of local produce.

“Anyone who has eaten my food before will know it’s fresh, seasonal and local,” Graham added.

“All my suppliers will be local. I’m still to select them but it’s all about supporting local businesses just as I would expect the support back.

“Grampian has the best produce in the world as it’s sea to mountain.”

The chef went on to say: “I’m really excited about being in full control, and really setting the standard and pushing hard to make the venue a massive success – as I’ve done in all my previous workplaces. But this time I’m doing it for myself and my family.

“I think it brings a ray of light on the city after the last couple of years and the struggles the city has dealt with.

“With the opening of Six by Nico, Amuse by Kevin Dalgliesh and Tarragon by Graham Mitchell, I feel these venues will really raise the bar with great food and make 2022 the year of food for Aberdeen.”

For more information, visit Tarragon Catering on Facebook.

