7 of the best restaurants to grab a slice of pizza in Aberdeen

Pizza is a guilty pleasure of mine. And I am sure a lot of you are in the same boat.

There is a lot of controversy around what everyone opts for in terms of toppings.

But for me, the key attributes I look for in a sound pizza are stringy cheese, tangy tomato base, and a firm and crispy crust.

Whether you’re in the group that prefers more controversial additions, an obvious one being pineapple, or like to keep things simple, there are plenty of restaurants in Aberdeen dishing out mouth-watering pizzas.

So for those looking for a good excuse to indulge in a big, cheesy slice of pizza (or three) in the city, take a look at our team’s roundup.

Cafe Contour

Cafe Contour is nestled on The Green in Aberdeen’s Merchant Quarter.

It is cosy, characterful and the ideal eatery to unwind and refuel while tucking into your favourite pizza.

They also offer tempting home bakes, so you can satisfy that sweet tooth of yours during your visit, too.

47 The Green, Aberdeen, AB11 6NY

Mac’s Pizzeria

Serving traditional fresh Neapolitan-style pizza has made Mac’s Pizzeria a go-to venue for foodies in the city.

It has a bespoke Napoli pizza oven with a unique porous stone interior to complement the high heat Neapolitan cooking style, so you can rest assured you’ll leave feeling more than satisfied after tucking into a light yet flavourful pizza.

38 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1BD

Poldino’s Restaurant & Pizzeria

Poldino’s has been serving family favourites for more than 40 years – one of those being pizza, of course.

All the business’ dishes are prepared in-house and the team work hard to ensure they source the finest possible ingredients both locally and from all over Italy, bringing a genuine taste of the owner’s home country to its guests.

7 Little Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JG

Amarone

If you’re yet to venture to Amarone, then I’d highly recommend it.

Boasting a striking tubular brass cocktail bar and deep booths for dining, the food, atmosphere and kitchen are a feast for the senses.

There is also an open pizza kitchen surrounded by vibrant green glazed tiles, so you can see the team in action.

257-259 Union Street, Aberdeen, AB11 6BR

Rustico

Rustico is a warm, family-run, trattoria-style restaurant in the heart of the city – and is a firm favourite of my family.

Not only does the atmosphere leave you in awe, but there are plenty of pizzas available to suit all dietary requirements, including vegan, vegetarian and gluten free.

62 Union Row, Aberdeen, AB10 1SA

Mi Amore

Amore takes pride in offering proven quality food at a reasonable cost in a relaxed atmosphere. And its varied menu is something to shout about.

Whether you’re catching up with a friend, tucking into a delicious pre-theatre dish or celebrating a special occasion with loved ones, you won’t regret stopping by for one of their delicious pizzas.

80-82 Huntly Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1TD

Siberia Bar and Hotel

Pepperoni, southern fried chicken, smoked bacon, red onion, pineapple salsa, basil pesto and fresh chillis are just some of the toppings you can opt for on your pizza at Siberia Bar and Hotel.

Located on Belmont Street, the venue receives its tasty sourdough from Aberdeen’s very own Bandit Bakery. A gluten-free option is also available.

9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JR