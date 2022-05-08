Sweet treats: Get ready for summer with these royally approved sweet scones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sweet treats: Get ready for summer with these royally approved sweet scones

By Mariam Okhai
May 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 8, 2022, 10:44 am
This recipe for sweet scones is included in The Platinum Jubilee Cookbook by Ameer Kotecha, and is the perfect addition to any summer afternoon tea.

Food is so much more than just nourishment – it can be an expression of your culture, among other things, and a powerful diplomatic tool.

Few people know this better than Ameer, a junior diplomat and foodie who has written a Palace-approved Platinum Jubilee Cookbook to honour 70 years of the Queen’s reign.

With summer in full swing, these royally approved sweet scones are easy to make and will be a favourite amongst all your friends and family.

Why not try Ameer’s simple and delicious recipe below.

Sweet scones.

Makes 10

Ingredients

  • 350g self-raising flour, plus extra for rolling
  • A generous pinch of salt
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 85g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing
  • 3 tbsp caster sugar
  • 175ml whole milk
  • 85g sultanas (optional)
  • 1 egg, beaten, to glaze

To serve:

  • Devonshire or Cornish clotted cream
  • English strawberry jam

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7 and put a lightly greased baking tray inside to heat up at the same time.
  2. Tip the self-raising flour into a large bowl with the salt and baking powder, and mix to combine. Add the butter, and rub it in with your fingertips until the mixture resembles fine crumbs (you can do this in a food processor, but take care not to over-process the mixture). Stir in the caster sugar.
  3. Make a well in the centre of the dry mixture, then add the milk and combine it quickly with a fork until you have a sticky dough.
  4. Lightly flour your work surface and tip out the dough. Sprinkle some more flour over the dough and, using floured hands, knead the dough very lightly.
  5. Work in the sultanas, if you like – to make fruit scones. Roll out the dough to a rough rectangle about 3cm thick.
  6. Dust a 5cm round pastry cutter with a little flour and cut out as many circles as you can, re-rolling the trimmings as necessary until you have used up all the dough and have 10 scones.
  7. Brush the top of each scone with a little beaten egg, trying not to let it drip down the sides (which can stop the scones rising evenly).
  8. Then, place the scones on the hot baking tray in the oven.
  9. Bake them for 12-14 minutes, until they are risen and a pale, golden brown colour. Remove the scones from the oven and transfer them to a wire rack to cool.
  10. Eat the scones either just warm or fully cool, but as soon as possible. There is only one way to serve them: split in half and served with lashings of clotted cream and strawberry jam.

The Platinum Jubilee Cookbook by Ameer Kotecha is published by Jon Croft Editions, priced £30. Available now.

