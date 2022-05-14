Do you have what it takes to be crowned Taste of Grampian’s Showstopper Bake Off winner? Amateur bakers urged to enter inaugural competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Do you have what it takes to be crowned Taste of Grampian’s Showstopper Bake Off winner? Amateur bakers urged to enter inaugural competition

Calling all amateur bakers! Look out your rolling pins and aprons as Taste of Grampian is on a mission to find the best baking talent in the north and north-east.
By Julia Bryce
May 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Launching the inaugural Showstopper Bake Off competition at this year’s festival on Saturday June 4 at P&J Live in Aberdeen, amateur bakers are being invited to enter their cakes to be crowned the Taste of Grampian Bake Off champion.

To nod to the royal celebrations over the festival weekend, the theme of the competition will be the Queen’s Jubilee.

The judges

Taste of Grampian has teamed up with local group, Aberdeen Bake Club, which celebrates its 10th birthday this year, to launch and judge the competition.

Katy Klinck, one of the head chef’s of the group and local cake business owner, Oyin Adekola of O’Caykx in Aberdeen will judge the variety of cakes entered. Julia Bryce, head of food and drink at DC Thomson will also join them.

Oyin Adekola of O’Caykx is one of the judges.

Who can enter Taste of Grampian’s Showstopper Bake Off?

There are two categories, both with 15 spaces, for amateur bakers to enter. The first is aimed at those aged 16 and under, while the second is for adults and those who are 17 and older.

The 15 celebration showstopper cakes will be put on display at the event for festivalgoers to view.

They will then be assessed by the panel of judges who will mark the bakes on taste, presentation and flavour. Soggy bottoms are not advised.

Katy, who hails from the Isle of Lewis, has lived in Aberdeen for 16 years now.

The 33-year-old has been a member of Aberdeen Bake Club since it first started in 2012 and works in mental health services. She is also a lino cut artist and spends a lot of her time baking and making celebration cakes for friends and family.

Aberdeen Bake Club member Katy Klinck with one of her bakes.

For the past three years she has been one of the club’s ‘head chef’s’ alongside Corinna Adamson and founding member Colene Woolcott.

She said: “Aberdeen Bake Club are so delighted to be partnering with the Taste of Grampian to bring this Showstopper Bake Off.

“It’s the perfect start to our tenth year celebrations.

A three-tier cake one of the Aberdeen Bake Club members made.

“From a judging point of view, I am looking for a beautiful cake but more importantly, for something delicious and something a little bit different!

“The Queen’s Jubilee is the theme and I can’t wait to see how that’s incorporated into a showstopper.”

Katy with more cakes she had made.

The TOG Bake-Off is open to amateur bakers only and DC Thomson’s Julia Bryce is urging those who love to bake to enter themselves into the competition.

With just 15 spaces in each category, it is anticipated they will be snapped up quickly.

She said: “Baking is something a lot of people absolutely love to do in their spare time and TV shows like The Great British Bake Off and Is It Cake? have shot home baking into the spotlight.

“The pandemic also motivated lots of us to bake more, too, with cinnamon buns, banana bread and bread itself all proving really popular throughout.

Another Aberdeen Bake Club member cake.

“I can’t wait to see the showstoppers some of the amateur bakers in the area will produce and I’m looking forward to trying them while judging them. All ages are welcome and don’t forget to encourage your baking-loving friends and family to enter.”

The winner of the each category will receive a trophy and a prize.

To enter, all you need to do is complete the form online to register.

For more on Taste of Grampian

