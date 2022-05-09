WATCH: Hundreds of people get together to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Hundreds of people get together to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre

By Karla Sinclair
May 9, 2022, 5:00 pm

Aberdeen’s Frederick Street. Many walk by daily, while others cease to know it exists.

I for one knew little of it prior to last week. Now it is now home to a new hub, the Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre (AMIC).

Shortly after hearing the news and knowing full well it was playing host to a highly-anticipated event on Saturday, I decided to pay it a visit.

Making a swift turn off King Street, I was welcomed by a narrow and cobbled road with a historic charm to it.

The sound of music grew louder with every step, not to mention the enticing aromas of street food, too.

Ladies on the Indonesian food stall brought along a selection of homemade dishes.

The street was also filled with locals of all different ages and religious backgrounds coming together to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. To say they all seemed excited would be an understatement.

I even caught a glimpse of a youngster yanking her dad’s jumper to hastily get his hands on some Indonesian cuisine for the family.

Eid al-Fitr at AMIC

Although Eid al-Fitr began on the evening of Sunday May 1 and ended on the evening of Monday May 2, the team at AMIC wanted to hold off on the celebrations until the following weekend.

AMIC opened in March, two weeks before Ramadan kicked off on Friday April 1.

During Ramadan Muslims carry out intermittent fasting and are unable to eat or drink between sunrise, around 4.20am and sunset, around 7.55pm.

Outside AMIC.

Around 1,000 people were anticipated to attend the event which ran from 11am to 5pm.

There was a line-up of food vendors outside, including Bombay Grillz and Little Miss Whippy, as well as a stall offering homemade Indonesian cuisine.

Inside, several rooms hosted regular separate prayers for male and female visitors while others were lined with stalls.

Maggie’s, Grampian Regional Equality Council, Foster Carers by ACC, Chiffon Rooms and Dimbim Speciality Cakes were among the businesses and organisations in attendance.

Nurul Hoque Ali.

I spoke with Nurul Hoque Ali, general secretary of AMIC, who hailed the event a success – despite it being only midway through the proceedings during our chat.

He said: “We made a lot of effort to try and engage with the wider community and also engage with our neighbours and invite them to come along and take part in the festivities with us.”

The event in pictures

Abdual Sttar with his grandson, one-year-old Aamad.
Turkish pizza and stuffed vine leaves.
Prayers took place throughout the day.
A stallholder at one of the food stations.
Inside the centre.
Ice cream was a popular option with the youngsters.
A henna artist at work.
Some of the food on sale.
Folia Ali, owner of Chiffon Rooms in Glasgow.
Male prayer room inside Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre.
Abimbola, owner of Dimbim Speciality Cakes.
Tayyaba Moosani.

