600 additional tickets go on sale for James Martin and The Hairy Bikers cooking demos at Taste of Grampian As things heat up ahead of Scotland's biggest one day food and drink festival, Taste of Grampian organisers have released 600 additional tickets for the celebrity demonstrations due to demand. By Julia Bryce May 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 9, 2022, 2:00 pm Si King from The Hairy Bikers and James Martin are the celebrity chefs. Tags Aberdeen. food festival Taste of Grampian