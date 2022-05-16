Meet the 16-year-old Ukrainian refugee inspiring locals after joining Aberdeenshire hotel team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Integrating into a new community is a challenge that I can only imagine.

Going from the known to the unknown within a matter of hours.

Losing contact with friends and loved ones.

Having to familiarise yourself with new surroundings, communities and, in some cases, a new culture.

Roman Zarodniuk was raised in Kiev (or Kyiv), the capital and most populous city of Ukraine and resided there with his mum, Svetlana, dad, Vitaliy, and 12-year-old brother Yaroslav until last month.

Roman, Yaroslav and Svetlana took to Scotland to flee war-hit Ukraine. Vitaliy is still in the city to date.

Roman is the only one of the three who can speak English, partially, of the three and has bagged himself a position at a popular hotel and pub in Whitehills.

From Ukraine to Scotland

Claire Fraser, a cake decorator from Ladysbridge in Banffshire, has hosted the family since they made the journey from Kiev to Scotland in mid-April.

They travelled by car to Estonia, before flying to and arriving in Scotland on Thursday April 7.

“As soon as the war happened I offered to help anyone who had family in Ukraine that needed a safe home,” Claire, 43, said. “I would encourage anyone that has the time and space to do the same.

“It was the right thing to do. I have the room and would like to think if my family ever experienced a similar circumstance someone would do the same.

“I can’t imagine living with my children in an active war zone.

“The experience has been amazing, humbling and motivating. We are just one big family.”

After catching up with Dave Hayfield, the owner of the Seafield Arms in Whitehills, one evening, the pair thought up a plan to get Roman working as part of the hotel team.

Claire added: “I know Dave and as soon as he knew the family was coming he was supportive and helpful. He offered the job to Roman before he even arrived.”

When the job was mentioned to the 16-year-old, Dave says he “jumped at the chance”.

The Seafield Arms

Roman is a kitchen porter at the hotel and pub, a role that fits in well alongside his online college studies in computer technology.

It is his first-ever job and he has already proved a valuable asset to the close-knit team, particularly with the busy summer period set to kick off.

Despite working behind the scenes for a short time, Dave says he has “fitted in well”.

He is keen to have the youngster working front-of-house in the future to integrate more with customers.

Dave added: “He’s adaptable, versatile and happy to do anything.

“It gives him a chance to earn some pennies, make new friends, become accustomed to Scotland and this part of the world.

“I think he’s enjoying it. He’s always smiling.

“It’s a credit to have him working here. Whilst he’s living in the UK, Roman will always have a job at the Seafield Arms.”

While Roman spoke highly of his role, he also complimented the weather, although controversial, and the people of Scotland.

He looks forward to a bright future as part of the Seafield Arms team.

