‘We always wanted a shop in Inverurie’: The Bread Guy opens fourth branch in thriving town

Thriving bakery firm The Bread Guy has done a full circle after opening its fourth branch in Inverurie.

The business’ journey started out in 2018 at the town’s Blackhall Industrial Estate, before the team relocated to a new site in Torry, Aberdeen in May 2020.

This site allowed them to launch their first bakery, which proved an instant hit with the local community.

The Bread Guy team has since opened two more bakeries in Aberdeen – one on Great Northern Road, in July 2020, and one on Thistle Street, in October 2021.

This will be their first Aberdeenshire venue and is located on Falconer Place.

A great connection with Inverurie

The team, which includes The Bread Guy director Donna McAllister, received the keys to the premises on Friday April 1.

It took one month to complete the refurbishment work and customers were welcomed from Wednesday May 11.

“We have always had a great connection with Inverurie,” says Donna, 34.

“Having started out business here and being a regular at the Inverurie Farmers’ Market, we always wanted to open a shop in Inverurie and when the opportunity came up we had to go for it.”

Four employees will be operating at the new premises.

Donna added: “The space was in need of a lot of TLC.

“We have done a lot of the work ourselves, pulling in the whole family to help with painting, repairs and cleaning.”

Butteries, pies and artisan breads

The Bread Guy prides itself on its great customer service and high-quality products. The close-knit team regularly develops new menu items to keep customers engaged.

Like the other bakeries, the newest in the fleet will offer:

Handmade artisan breads

Freshly baked butteries

Hot and cold pies

Breakfast rolls, sandwiches and paninis

Cakes and doughnuts

Freshly brewed coffee

“We started out as a small wholesale bakery, supplying local shops and cafes,” Donna said.

“We outgrew our Inverurie site within two years and relocated to our current bakery in Glenbervie Road, and had a great response from our customers.

“They loved being able to purchase freshly baked products directly from us on a daily basis. It’s great to be able to now bring this back to Inverurie where it all began.”

