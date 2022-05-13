‘We always wanted a shop in Inverurie’: The Bread Guy opens fourth branch in thriving town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We always wanted a shop in Inverurie’: The Bread Guy opens fourth branch in thriving town

By Karla Sinclair
May 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 13, 2022, 11:52 am
Donna McAllister, centre, and the team at The Bread Guy Bakery in Inverurie.
Thriving bakery firm The Bread Guy has done a full circle after opening its fourth branch in Inverurie.

The business’ journey started out in 2018 at the town’s Blackhall Industrial Estate, before the team relocated to a new site in Torry, Aberdeen in May 2020.

This site allowed them to launch their first bakery, which proved an instant hit with the local community.

The Bread Guy team has since opened two more bakeries in Aberdeen – one on Great Northern Road, in July 2020, and one on Thistle Street, in October 2021.

A selection of The Bread Guy home bakes.

This will be their first Aberdeenshire venue and is located on Falconer Place.

A great connection with Inverurie

The team, which includes The Bread Guy director Donna McAllister, received the keys to the premises on Friday April 1.

It took one month to complete the refurbishment work and customers were welcomed from Wednesday May 11.

“We have always had a great connection with Inverurie,” says Donna, 34.

Tamzin Shepherd holds two trays of bakes with croissants and scones.
Tamzin Shepherd.

“Having started out business here and being a regular at the Inverurie Farmers’ Market, we always wanted to open a shop in Inverurie and when the opportunity came up we had to go for it.”

Four employees will be operating at the new premises.

Donna added: “The space was in need of a lot of TLC.

“We have done a lot of the work ourselves, pulling in the whole family to help with painting, repairs and cleaning.”

Artisan breads.

Butteries, pies and artisan breads

The Bread Guy prides itself on its great customer service and high-quality products. The close-knit team regularly develops new menu items to keep customers engaged.

Like the other bakeries, the newest in the fleet will offer:

  • Handmade artisan breads
  • Freshly baked butteries
  • Hot and cold pies
  • Breakfast rolls, sandwiches and paninis
  • Cakes and doughnuts
  • Freshly brewed coffee
Employees serve locals in The Bread Guy bakery in Inverurie.
Locals continue to flock to the new bakery.

“We started out as a small wholesale bakery, supplying local shops and cafes,” Donna said.

“We outgrew our Inverurie site within two years and relocated to our current bakery in Glenbervie Road, and had a great response from our customers.

“They loved being able to purchase freshly baked products directly from us on a daily basis. It’s great to be able to now bring this back to Inverurie where it all began.”

