Where to go strawberry picking around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

If you are looking to go strawberry picking in and around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – there are great farms offering pick your own options.

Strawberry, and fruit picking as a whole is a fun activity for all ages – and of course you can always pair what you pick with some delicious ice cream afterwards as a treat for all your hard work!

Let’s not forget that you simply cannot get fresher ingredients than those you pick yourself!

If you are are trying to figure out where to go to pick strawberries near you, then put the farms mentioned below on your radar.

Middleton of Potterton Farm

Many people from across the area head out to family-run Middleton of Potterton Farm to take advantage of its strawberry picking fields.

The farm, which is just a couple of miles outside Aberdeen is a great option for strawberry picking. And the farm’s social media indicates that this year’s picking should be open by end of June.

Address: Middleton of Potterton, Aberdeen, AB23 8US

Castleton Farm

Not only is Castleton Farm a successful family-run business that grows and supplies fruit and manufactures food products, but it also has its own café and farm shop.

In terms of fruit picking at the farm, visitors can choose from gooseberries, blackcurrants and, of course, strawberries – the best of the bunch.

Castleton Farm strawberries are harvested for nine months of the year, from the end of March right through to December, and are popular throughout Scotland.

Address: Castleton Farm Cottage, Fordoun, Laurencekirk, AB30 1JX

Charleton Fruit Farm

While it’s not strictly in Aberdeenshire, this farm is a hit with with PYO fans. It is a few miles north of Montrose and is less than an hour’s drive from Aberdeen.

The farm’s popularity has been built around the quality of its strawberries – but other fruit and vegetables are available too. And this summer the farm is hoping strawberry picking will be open from early June. Customers can just go along and pay for what they pick.

Charleton also has a large playpark on site as well as a shop, coffee shop and a takeout pod.

Address: Charleton Fruit Farm, Montrose, DD10 9EW

Easter Anguston Farm

VSA’s Easter Anguston Farm in Peterculter is a working farm that supports and provides training for adults with learning difficulties and additional needs.

For decades the farm has been a popular spot for visitors from across the region. Although it is currently closed, it is due to reopen in July and pick your own strawberries will be available. There’s no need to book – just go along.

Address: Easter Anguston, Peterculter, AB14 0PL