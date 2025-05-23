Where to go strawberry picking around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where to go strawberry picking around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

If you want to go strawberry picking in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, there are farms in the region offering pick your own options.

If you want fresh strawberries, then why not pick your own? pictured are strawberries from Castleton Farm. Image: Supplied by Castleton Farm
By Karla Sinclair

If you are looking to go strawberry picking in and around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – there are great farms offering pick your own options.

Strawberry, and fruit picking as a whole is a fun activity for all ages – and of course you can always pair what you pick with some delicious ice cream afterwards as a treat for all your hard work!

Let’s not forget that you simply cannot get fresher ingredients than those you pick yourself!

If you are are trying to figure out where to go to pick strawberries near you, then put the farms mentioned below on your radar.

A person holding a punnet of strawberries
What could be better than fresh strawberries that you’ve picked yourself?

Middleton of Potterton Farm

Many people from across the area head out to family-run Middleton of Potterton Farm to take advantage of its strawberry picking fields.

The farm, which is just a couple of miles outside Aberdeen is a great option for strawberry picking. And the farm’s social media indicates that this year’s picking should be open by end of June.

Address: Middleton of Potterton, Aberdeen, AB23 8US

Middleton of Potterton Farm
Middleton of Potterton Farm is just a few miles outside of Aberdeen. Supplied by Ian Thomson at Middleton of Potterton Farm.

Castleton Farm

Not only is Castleton Farm a successful family-run business that grows and supplies fruit and manufactures food products, but it also has its own café and farm shop.

In terms of fruit picking at the farm, visitors can choose from gooseberries, blackcurrants and, of course, strawberries – the best of the bunch.

Castleton Farm strawberries are harvested for nine months of the year, from the end of March right through to December, and are popular throughout Scotland.

Address: Castleton Farm Cottage, Fordoun, Laurencekirk, AB30 1JX

Strawberries at Castleton farm
Fancy strawberry picking in the north-east? Head to Castleton Farm. Image: Supplied by Castleton Farm

Charleton Fruit Farm

While it’s not strictly in Aberdeenshire, this farm is a hit with with PYO fans. It is a few miles north of Montrose and is less than an hour’s drive from Aberdeen.

The farm’s popularity has been built around the quality of its strawberries – but other fruit and vegetables are available too. And this summer the farm is hoping strawberry picking will be open from early June. Customers can just go along and pay for what they pick.

Charleton also has a large playpark on site as well as a shop, coffee shop and a takeout pod.

Address: Charleton Fruit Farm, Montrose, DD10 9EW

Strawberries at charleton Fruit Farm
Charleton Fruit Farm is popular with pick your own fruit fans.

Easter Anguston Farm

VSA’s Easter Anguston Farm in Peterculter is a working farm that supports and provides training for adults with learning difficulties and additional needs.

For decades the farm has been a popular spot for visitors from across the region. Although it is currently closed, it is due to reopen in July and pick your own strawberries will be available. There’s no need to book – just go along.

Address: Easter Anguston, Peterculter, AB14 0PL

Easter Anguston Farm will reopen in July. Picture by Scott Baxter.