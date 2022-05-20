Inverness prepares for Asian family fare as Hou Hou Mei restaurant gears up for launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Inverness prepares for Asian family fare as Hou Hou Mei restaurant gears up for launch

By Andy Morton
May 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Husband and wife JP and Karen Saint will open Hou Hou Mei in Inverness.
Husband and wife JP and Karen Saint will open Hou Hou Mei in Inverness.

Inverness’s family restaurant scene is about to be given an Asian twist with the upcoming opening of Hou Hou Mei.

The brainchild of husband and wife JP and Karen Saint, Hou Hou Mei means “Yummy” in Cantonese.

And when it opens for business next month, it will cater to families looking for something a bit different on their day out together.

Crispy  panko tofu  bao with pickled slaw, sriracha mayo and coriander

“We wanted to make something new and completely distinct for Inverness,” JP says.

“Something that’s accessible and really easy for locals to keep coming back to and where families can enjoy themselves.”

A family focus

The focus of the restaurant will be on sharing platters that the whole family can enjoy.

The Cantonese theme comes from Karen’s mother, who is from Hong Kong, but JP says the restaurant will mix a number of styles.

The menu will include JP’s very own handmade duck spring rolls, as well as Japanese-inspired Hirata steamed buns with crispy tofu and char siew pork belly and pizza and chicken dishes.

Sticky sesame glazed wings. A vegan and gluten-free alternative of sticky sesame cauliflower wings will be available.

The range on show is indicative of JP’s global wanderings as a chef that has taken him all over the world, including stints in the United States where he worked in Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant Tru.

In Inverness, he worked under Albert Roux at Rocpool Reserve before going on to work in other kitchens for the legendary chef including Inver Lodge in Lochinver and the flagship Le Gavroche in London.

Sweet and sour, dumplings and a rice dish.

But JP is happy to be branching out on his own.

“I can finally do my own thing and put my own twist on things that I want to make happen,” he says.

Room for dessert

JP has a lot of experience as a pastry chef, so desserts will feature heavily at Hou Hou Mei.

The chef is planning big things for the sweet menu that have not been seen in Inverness before. A yuzu and lemon cheesecake in the shape of a cloud, for example.

Yuzu, ginger  and white chocolate cheesecake.

“We’re going to spray it in chocolate,” JP says. “It’ll be something completely different.”

Hou Hou Mei sits in a building just off the Inverness High Street that used to hold pizza restaurant Pepperoni Speciale.

JP and Karen are busy converting the space into a restaurant that will seat almost 80 people.

Inside Hou Hou Mei which is currently being renovated.
More décor inside.

“It’s right in town – you can see us from McDonalds,” JP says.

“And with the size of it there be lots of space for parties of people.”

JP added: “We will offer more of a family atmosphere – it’s not just the average Chinese takeaway-type foods but will be the next level up. Something with a bit more finesse. Lots of open space and a place for people to just to congregate.”

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal