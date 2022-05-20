Inverness prepares for Asian family fare as Hou Hou Mei restaurant gears up for launch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness’s family restaurant scene is about to be given an Asian twist with the upcoming opening of Hou Hou Mei.

The brainchild of husband and wife JP and Karen Saint, Hou Hou Mei means “Yummy” in Cantonese.

And when it opens for business next month, it will cater to families looking for something a bit different on their day out together.

“We wanted to make something new and completely distinct for Inverness,” JP says.

“Something that’s accessible and really easy for locals to keep coming back to and where families can enjoy themselves.”

A family focus

The focus of the restaurant will be on sharing platters that the whole family can enjoy.

The Cantonese theme comes from Karen’s mother, who is from Hong Kong, but JP says the restaurant will mix a number of styles.

The menu will include JP’s very own handmade duck spring rolls, as well as Japanese-inspired Hirata steamed buns with crispy tofu and char siew pork belly and pizza and chicken dishes.

The range on show is indicative of JP’s global wanderings as a chef that has taken him all over the world, including stints in the United States where he worked in Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant Tru.

In Inverness, he worked under Albert Roux at Rocpool Reserve before going on to work in other kitchens for the legendary chef including Inver Lodge in Lochinver and the flagship Le Gavroche in London.

But JP is happy to be branching out on his own.

“I can finally do my own thing and put my own twist on things that I want to make happen,” he says.

Room for dessert

JP has a lot of experience as a pastry chef, so desserts will feature heavily at Hou Hou Mei.

The chef is planning big things for the sweet menu that have not been seen in Inverness before. A yuzu and lemon cheesecake in the shape of a cloud, for example.

“We’re going to spray it in chocolate,” JP says. “It’ll be something completely different.”

Hou Hou Mei sits in a building just off the Inverness High Street that used to hold pizza restaurant Pepperoni Speciale.

JP and Karen are busy converting the space into a restaurant that will seat almost 80 people.

“It’s right in town – you can see us from McDonalds,” JP says.

“And with the size of it there be lots of space for parties of people.”

JP added: “We will offer more of a family atmosphere – it’s not just the average Chinese takeaway-type foods but will be the next level up. Something with a bit more finesse. Lots of open space and a place for people to just to congregate.”

