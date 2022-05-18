Midweek meal: This Asian-style smoked trout stir-fry is a real catch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Midweek meal: This Asian-style smoked trout stir-fry is a real catch

By Brian Stormont
May 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Smoked trout stir-fry with noodles.
We are all familiar with stir-fry – but the use of smoked fish like trout is unusual, according to cookery teacher and food writer Tim Maddams.

It works exceptionally well in this recipe, says Tim.

The trout adds an extra layer to the already complex, yet clean and fresh, flavours of Asia.

Smoked trout stir-fry with noodles

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 pack hot-smoked trout (approx. 300g), removed from packaging and crumbled up – shred the skin if there is any
  • 1 pack of “straight to wok” (approx. 200g) noodles, or some standard egg noodles, soaked in just-boiled water then drained once soft, dressed with a little oil
  • 1 small red onion, very finely sliced
  • 1 medium carrot, peeled, and cut into long matchsticks
  • 100g oyster mushrooms, gently pulled apart so the tough stems are divided
  • 2 stems of choi sum, chopped finely at the stem and chunky at the green end (Tenderstem broccoli would work if choi sum is unavailable)
  • 100g bean sprouts, washed and well drained
  • 1 tablespoon sunflower oil

For the stir-fry paste:

  • 20g fresh ginger
  • 3 fresh garlic cloves
  • Small sprig of coriander leaf
  • 2 tablespoons of sunflower oil
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/2 small fresh red chilli, seeds removed

For the drizzle sauce:

  • 4 tablespoons of soy sauce
  • A good pinch of five-spice powder
  • 2 tablespoons of water
  • 2 teaspoons of corn flour
  • 2 dessertspoons of coconut sugar or soft brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons of rice vinegar

Method

To make the stir-fry paste:

  1. Blend the ingredients all together in a mini blender and set aside.
  2. To make the drizzle sauce: Combine all these ingredients in a small saucepan and bring rapidly to a simmer while stirring.
  3. Once thickened, switch off the heat and set aside.

To assemble the dish:

  1. Heat a large wok or large casserole-type pan on the stove top until smoking hot. Add the stir-fry paste, then the shredded fish skin, and give it a very quick stir, then add the onion, carrot and mushrooms and stir again, followed by the choi sum and stir again.
  2. Now, add the noodles and the bean sprouts, cook for a few minutes, stirring regularly then turn off the heat. Add the trout and gently stir or toss again.
  3. Split between four bowls and drizzle over the sticky soy sauce, or serve it on the side.

For more great recipe ideas, have a look through all of our Midweek Meals.

Created by Tim Maddams for www.britishtrout.co.uk

