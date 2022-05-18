Midweek meal: This Asian-style smoked trout stir-fry is a real catch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We are all familiar with stir-fry – but the use of smoked fish like trout is unusual, according to cookery teacher and food writer Tim Maddams.

It works exceptionally well in this recipe, says Tim.

The trout adds an extra layer to the already complex, yet clean and fresh, flavours of Asia.

Smoked trout stir-fry with noodles

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 pack hot-smoked trout (approx. 300g), removed from packaging and crumbled up – shred the skin if there is any

1 pack of “straight to wok” (approx. 200g) noodles, or some standard egg noodles, soaked in just-boiled water then drained once soft, dressed with a little oil

1 small red onion, very finely sliced

1 medium carrot, peeled, and cut into long matchsticks

100g oyster mushrooms, gently pulled apart so the tough stems are divided

2 stems of choi sum, chopped finely at the stem and chunky at the green end (Tenderstem broccoli would work if choi sum is unavailable)

100g bean sprouts, washed and well drained

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

For the stir-fry paste:

20g fresh ginger

3 fresh garlic cloves

Small sprig of coriander leaf

2 tablespoons of sunflower oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 small fresh red chilli, seeds removed

For the drizzle sauce:

4 tablespoons of soy sauce

A good pinch of five-spice powder

2 tablespoons of water

2 teaspoons of corn flour

2 dessertspoons of coconut sugar or soft brown sugar

2 teaspoons of rice vinegar

Method

To make the stir-fry paste:

Blend the ingredients all together in a mini blender and set aside. To make the drizzle sauce: Combine all these ingredients in a small saucepan and bring rapidly to a simmer while stirring. Once thickened, switch off the heat and set aside.

To assemble the dish:

Heat a large wok or large casserole-type pan on the stove top until smoking hot. Add the stir-fry paste, then the shredded fish skin, and give it a very quick stir, then add the onion, carrot and mushrooms and stir again, followed by the choi sum and stir again. Now, add the noodles and the bean sprouts, cook for a few minutes, stirring regularly then turn off the heat. Add the trout and gently stir or toss again. Split between four bowls and drizzle over the sticky soy sauce, or serve it on the side.

Created by Tim Maddams for www.britishtrout.co.uk

