Sweet treats: Indulge in these gluten-free hazelnut brownies

Featuring hazelnut spread and white chocolate chips, these gluten-free brownies are a deliciously indulgent treat.
With May being Coeliac Awareness month, these alternative gluten-free brownies can be enjoyed by yourself or you can also make a batch for a friend.
Using a mixture of butter, sugar and hazelnut spread combined with white chocolate, this recipe creates a gooey centred brownie with a crunchie top for the ultimate indulging experience.
Incorporating gluten-free flour this recipe uses the same method as other brownie recipes and ensures those who can’t eat gluten can still enjoy the delicious treat.
Baking for a total of 50 minutes, this recipe is simple and easy to follow and contains ingredients that you will already have at home.
Chocolate brownies
Makes 12
Ingredients
- 170g unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 200g caster sugar
- 90g brown sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 3 tbsp chocolate and hazelnut spread
- 70g gluten-free self-raising flour
- 40g cocoa powder
- 100g white chocolate, broken into small pieces
Method
- Preheat your oven to 200C/180C Fan/400F/Gas Mark 6. Line the bottom and sides of a deep 30 x 20 centimetre baking tray with non-stick baking paper.
- Place your butter in a large bowl, add your two sugars and whisk together until smooth and creamy.
- Add your eggs one at a time, beating well between each addition. Now whisk in your vanilla extract and chocolate spread.
- Sift in your flour and cocoa powder, then fold in with a spoon until completely combined.
- Finally, fold in your white chocolate pieces.
- Pour your brownie mixture into the prepared tray and smooth the surface.
- Bake for 50 minutes, reducing the heat to 180C/160C Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4 after 20 minutes.
- Set aside to cool before cutting into pieces and serving.