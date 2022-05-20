Cooking on a Budget: A Greek teatime timesaver for cod lovers

Inspired by Greek gyros (pronounced ‘yee-ros’), these quick and tasty flatbreads are an easy weeknight win.
The Greek-style teatime timesaver will help you to bring on better living – and is super delicious.
If you can’t find Greek-style flatbreads or pittas, don’t worry, your favourite wraps are a great substitute.
You can also find more budget cooking recipe inspiration here.
Greek-style cod flatbreads
(Serves 4)
Ingredients
- 4 cod loins or chunky fillets
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tsp dried oregano
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 punnet cherry tomatoes, halved
- 4 Greek-style flatbreads
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 2 little gem lettuce, leaves torn and washed
- 1 small tub tzatziki
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Metal or wooden skewers (soak for 30 minutes in cold water, if wooden)
Method
- Preheat the grill to medium.
- Cut each of the cod loins or fillets into good-sized chunks and place in a mixing bowl with 2 tbsp of the oil, the oregano and smoked paprika.
- Season generously with salt and pepper then mix well to coat the fish. Thread the chunks of fish on to the skewers.
- Arrange the skewers on a non-stick baking sheet and place under the grill for 8-10 minutes, turning halfway and grilling until the fish flakes easily and is cooked through.
- While the fish is cooking, place the halved tomatoes in a bowl with the remaining oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Toss together and set aside.
- When the fish is cooked, switch off the grill and warm the flatbreads on the rack for a minute or two under the residual heat
- Serve the warmed flatbreads with the grilled cod, tomatoes, onion, lettuce and tzatziki.