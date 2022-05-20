Cooking on a Budget: A Greek teatime timesaver for cod lovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Cooking on a Budget: A Greek teatime timesaver for cod lovers

By Brian Stormont
May 20, 2022, 11:45 am
Greek-style cod flatbreads.
Greek-style cod flatbreads.

Inspired by Greek gyros (pronounced ‘yee-ros’), these quick and tasty flatbreads are an easy weeknight win.

The Greek-style teatime timesaver will help you to bring on better living – and is super delicious.

If you can’t find Greek-style flatbreads or pittas, don’t worry, your favourite wraps are a great substitute.

You can also find more budget cooking recipe inspiration here.

Greek-style cod flatbreads

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 4 cod loins or chunky fillets
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tsp dried oregano
  • 2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 punnet cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 4 Greek-style flatbreads
  • 1 red onion, sliced
  • 2 little gem lettuce, leaves torn and washed
  • 1 small tub tzatziki
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Metal or wooden skewers (soak for 30 minutes in cold water, if wooden)

Method

  1. Preheat the grill to medium.
  2. Cut each of the cod loins or fillets into good-sized chunks and place in a mixing bowl with 2 tbsp of the oil, the oregano and smoked paprika.
  3. Season generously with salt and pepper then mix well to coat the fish. Thread the chunks of fish on to the skewers.
  4. Arrange the skewers on a non-stick baking sheet and place under the grill for 8-10 minutes, turning halfway and grilling until the fish flakes easily and is cooked through.
  5. While the fish is cooking, place the halved tomatoes in a bowl with the remaining oil and season with salt and pepper.
  6. Toss together and set aside.
  7. When the fish is cooked, switch off the grill and warm the flatbreads on the rack for a minute or two under the residual heat
  8. Serve the warmed flatbreads with the grilled cod, tomatoes, onion, lettuce and tzatziki.

For more in this series…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal