First look: Step inside Inverness’ new cocktail bar and restaurant Jimmy Badgers

By Karla Sinclair
May 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 5:01 pm
Inverness is now home to a stylish new cocktail bar and restaurant as Jimmy Badgers opens its doors to the public tonight.

The venue, located on Church Street, is primarily a gin and fizz bar with an extensive list of classic and modern cocktails which have been carefully curated by the resident, expert mixologists.

Bar manager Ruairidh Ross, formerly of Johnny Foxes, on Bank Street, heads the team. And the drinks menu has been pulled together with the aim of catering to all.

Guests will also get to choose from a selection of premium wines, champagnes, prosecco and spirits.

A range of cocktails is available at Jimmy Badgers.

Ruairidh is bringing over 10 years of experience in luxury drinking and dining to the venue.

Owner Don Lawson said: “We are excited for the opportunity to add something new and original to Inverness.

“It’s our goal to provide an experience that not only speaks to the local population but tourists too.”

Open seven days a week, there is a mixture of luxury – or in the words of Don, ‘boujee‘ – art deco and touches influenced by the Prohibition era in Jimmy Badgers’ interior design.

Bar manager Ruaridh Ross.

Don added: “We wish to build upon the mystique and allure of our great city’s nightlife through creating good food and a fantastic drinks selection, and we aim to provide a positive feel-good vibe by way of our mood lighting and sound system.

“The bar has something for everyone to enjoy against a backdrop of intimate chic.”

Jimmy Badgers is open from 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Inside Jimmy Badgers

The bar area.
Jimmy Badgers boasts design touches inspired by the Prohibition era.
The exterior.
Inside the venue.
Modern touches are also showcased throughout.
The menus feature wines, champagnes, Proseccos and more.
The drinks selection.
Jimmy Badgers is primarily a gin and fizz bar.

For reservations, call 01463 211363.

