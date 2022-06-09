Self-taught 22-year-old baker launches up-and-coming food firm Shut The Fudge Up By Karla Sinclair June 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 7:55 pm 0 comments Kianna McKay. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Baking FUDGE Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink Restaurant review: Tuck into Thai cuisine at Padthai Hot Pot and Grill in Aberdeen June 9, 20220 Food and Drink Midsummer Beer Happening: Everything you need to know about the beer festival in Stonehaven June 9, 2022 Highlands & Islands Tomatin Distillery releases £17,500 bottle of whisky to toast 125th birthday June 9, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Ryan Crighton: Green freeport would save north-east and accelerate journey to net zero Ross County loan signings could take time to materialise, with Malky Mackay insisting Staggies at behest of other factors Extra Moray cash to be used to give 149 pupils music lessons – and bring back the bagpipes Forres boss Steven MacDonald delighted to secure Ben Barron; Steven Anderson leaves Wick and Strathspey appoint head of development Woman driving with no lights at night had crack cocaine in her system Premium Content Cricket: Crescent refuse to underestimate struggling Aberdeen Grammar
Conversation