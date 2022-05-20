Food Behaviour: Tips and advice on following a vegetarian diet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Food Behaviour: Tips and advice on following a vegetarian diet

By Mariam Okhai
May 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 21, 2022, 1:33 pm
In this week’s food behaviour article I explore a vegetarian diet and if following it is as sustainable and healthy a lifestyle choice as it is made out to be.

Vegetarianism dates back long before the 20th century and has been the main diet of choice for many people across different cultures.

As time has gone on, diets from 100% meat to vegan have emerged and have left many people, including myself, wondering what the best course of action is.

Vegetarian food.
With the current costs of living rising and shortages of some foods becoming more apparent due to the war in Russia and Ukraine, following a vegetarian diet, which is said to be more cost effective, doesn’t seem like such a bad idea.

But the question still remains, can you really sustain a vegetarian diet and still remain healthy, strong and satisfied?

What is vegetarianism?

Although this seems like an obvious question, the reality is that the dietary requirements can vary between vegetarians and what they choose to consume or not.

Following a vegetarian diet can have a number of definitions:

  • A vegetarian eats no meat, poultry or fish
  • A lacto-ovo vegetarian eats dairy products and eggs
  • A lacto vegetarian eats dairy products but not eggs
  • An ovo vegetarian eats eggs but not dairy products

In many cases the concern over vegetarianism is how those who follow the diet manage to eat enough protein for a balanced lifestyle.

However, aside from these differences vegetarians can find their proteins through beans, pulses, tofu, vegetable protein and tempeh.

Vegetarians can get protein from sources like beans.
What’s it like to be a vegetarian?

Speaking with Aberdeen-based vegetarian, Florence Stanton, she explains the reason she went vegetarian four years ago was for animal welfare and her beliefs around it.

“I am a big animal lover and I can’t stand the thought of an animal dying just to be part of a dry chicken rice and broccoli meal,” she said.

Florence Stanton.
Are there any benefits?

The 25-year-old who works in the oil and gas sector has found the change has made her feel much healthier and has not limited her physical abilities.

She said: “I feel more ‘fresh’, in that my body feels lighter and more energetic.

“I eat a lot of whole foods and minimal fake meat, and I find overall I feel much healthier.

“I’m training for a marathon so I definitely don’t feel I’m lacking energy or protein.”

Is it easy to dine out?

Dining out has been more challenging for Florence since she moved from London to Aberdeen, and finds many restaurants don’t cater as well for vegetarians.

She explained: “Being vegetarian in London was so so easy, but (in) Aberdeen it is far more challenging. It still feels about five to 10 years behind.

Dining out can be difficult for vegetarians.
“It’s growing and getting there, but oftentimes I think choices are repetitive.

“Also I think a lot of restaurants still treat it as an afterthought and will just serve a mushroom risotto or bland pasta dish.”

Why do you follow this diet over veganism?

When comparing vegetarianism to veganism, Florence finds her vegetarian lifestyle allows her to still enjoy the small pleasures in life.

She said:  “I tried veganism but it didn’t work for me.

Vegetarians can still enjoy regular cheese.
“Dining out here was almost impossible, and I had to plan every meal perfectly with my workplace also offering poor options.

“Overall I consume very little dairy and try to buy local eggs, but still I can’t turn down the odd bit of cheese.”

Tips and advice

As a final verdict, I would say it is entirely possible to follow vegetarianism and maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

My advice is to ensure you are educated on how to find your relevant proteins, fats, carbs and fibre within your chosen diet.

Having a balanced diet is key.
By consuming the correct types of food, you can still have a healthy and sustainable diet by being vegetarian.

Mariam Okhai is a food and drink journalist who also researches food behaviour.

She has a Masters in Behavioural Science for Management from the University of Stirling. Her undergraduate degree was in Psychology and Business Economics with Marketing. 

She is also a certified habit coach.

You can find out more about her research on her Behavioural Foodie website.

