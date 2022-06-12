Restaurant review: Why a date at Eat on the Green’s Supper Club is a must in the north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Wilson, proprietor of Aberdeenshire’s Eat on the Green has done a lot to support local businesses.

And when it comes to chefs in the area, no one is more vocal about their determination to educate their diners about every producer possible than he.

Udny Green is a magical place in Aberdeenshire, especially on a sunny evening.

The open green space makes for the perfect, tranquil place to offer up some of the best fine dining in the area.

Eat on the Green supper club

Craig, who is also locally known as The Kilted Chef, has launched a new Supper Club experience, inviting guests to his restaurant to sample a five-course menu and meet local food and drink producers.

Attending his first one a few weeks ago, it was Claire Rennie of Summerhouse Drinks and Dami Odugbemi of Succulento who were showcasing their products on the night.

The event kicked off at 7pm for a 7.15pm start and matched wines are easily added to the experience if desired. As I was driving, I opted for a mocktail or two to go with what I expected would be a fancy meal.

Welcomed with open arms as everyone always is at Eat on the Green, Craig introduced the event and the reason behind launching it.

The food

Canapes, of which the peppercorn one was a nod to Craig’s days at Cromlix, were served. There was a panko black pudding bon bon and a pink peppercorn and honey mayo, micro brie and red onion tartlet.

While the tartlet was enjoyable, the bon bon was incredibly delicious. Bon bons are a safe bet when it comes to canapes, but the outstanding richness of this particular one made it the best I have ever had. If I’d had a tray of them, I’d have been popping them in my mouth all night.

Sun-dried tomato and basil focaccia plus a homemade roll was served, and the soup soon followed.

Craig had mentioned how big soup had played a part for Eat from the Green (his at home dining range) during the pandemic.

A trio of starters graced the plate. Roasted tomato and basil soup, whipped sweet potato, coconut and chilli pate and turmeric and chai toast.

I sipped away at the soup and dipped the crisp toast into the creamy pate. All three worked harmoniously together.

A palate cleanser was served alongside a sample of Claire’s Misty Lemonade. The drink wasn’t near as bitter or sour as I’d envisioned and the slight bubbles danced along the top of my tongue.

The refreshing sorbet was elderflower and provided a little breather between courses.

For mains we were treated to poached chicken with apricot, spinach, asparagus and Moroccan chickpeas and braised beef in a red wine jus with mushrooms and bacon, dauphinoise potato, buttered baby new potatoes and steamed summer vegetables.

The plate featured both dishes and

It was a little complicating remember what went with what, so I started mixing the different sides together and formed one big meal.

The plate was a hefty portion and took some time to work through.

What I loved was that Craig had described exactly why he’d chosen each dish for the meal, with chicken paying homage to his sister. She had put him forward to take part in a cooking show and the chicken was the dish he made for it.

The beef however was inspired by a local farmer who had said to Craig “you’re in beef country here” when he first opened a restaurant in Udny.

The meats were cooked to perfection and the cous cous was indeed a highlight. I also have a soft spot for dauphinoise potato so that, too, was a hit. I left some of the buttered tattie as it was just a bit too much for me. Others did clear their plates though.

I, like most of us, found a second wind when it came to the trio of desserts.

‘A sweet taste of Eat on the Green’ comprised of white chocolate and raspberry ganache with a sea salted caramel pudding.

The desserts were the perfect size but it was the sticky toffee pudding that stole the show.

When Craig first arrived in the village he met the late Bill, who at the time delivered the local papers. His wife has just passed away and Bill gave Craig her recipe and since then that is what he has used in the restaurant. Every Sunday before his passing, Craig would give Bill a slice of the dessert to honour his late wife.

While dessert was being served Claire and Dami shared their stories and The Kilted Chef also help a question and answer session with both so diners could interact with the guests even more.

The duo also had samples of their soft drinks and sauces available to try, with many people tucking in.

To end the meal we were treated to petit fours which included tablet, truffles and chocolate covered strawberries. I struggled past a truffle and strawberry and sipped away at my peppermint tea, hoping it would aid the digestion of such a filling, hearty meal.

The verdict

For £45 you really do get a feast at the Eat on the Green Supper Club. Not only was the food great quality, but service was slick and attentive and the team couldn’t have been friendlier or more welcoming.

We got finished up nearer 11pm and while it was getting late, the evening didn’t feel sluggish at any point and flowed really well.

As well as paired wines you can also enjoy paired cocktails, so if that tickles your fancy, be sure to let the venue know in advance.

Information

Address: Eat on the Green, Udny Green, Ellon, Aberdeenshire AB41 7RS

T: 01651 842337

W: www.eatonthegreen.co.uk

Price: £45 per person. There is an option to add paired wines or cocktails, too.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

