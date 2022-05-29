Sweet treats: Tuck into this lower calorie carrot cake by The Hairy Bikers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you are looking to make a lower calorie carrot cake, look no further than this delicious creation from The Hairy Bikers.

Featured in the duo’s latest recipe book, Si King and Dave Myers have reduced the calories in this cake by cutting back on sugar and oil.

Appearing at Taste of Grampian next weekend at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday June 4, Si King hopes this recipe will allow those with a sweet tooth to have their cake and eat it.

Adding yoghurt helps keep the cake moist and if you wish to reduce the calories further you could replace the sugar with xylitol (a natural alternative to sugar).

Icing is optional, but if you do add icing, keep the cake in the fridge as there isn’t a high enough sugar content to preserve the dairy safely.

With a prep time of 20 minutes, a bake time of 45 minutes and around 358 calories per slice, this easy to follow recipe is the perfect weekend treat.

Lower calorie carrot cake

Serves 8

Ingredients

200g wholemeal flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

½ tsp ground cardamom

Pinch of salt

100g light soft brown sugar

50ml maple syrup

Zest of 1 orange

3 eggs

75ml sunflower or rapeseed oil

50ml yoghurt

50g walnuts or pecans, chopped

200g carrots, grated

150g raisins

Icing (optional):

50g quark

50g cream cheese

25g thick yoghurt

25g icing sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to Fan 160C/180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Butter a 20cm deep

round cake tin and line it with baking parchment. Mix the flour, baking powder, bicarb and cardamom with a generous pinch of salt. In a separate bowl, beat together the sugar, maple syrup, orange zest, eggs and oil until well combined. Fold in the flour mixture followed by the yoghurt to make a smooth batter, then stir in the walnuts or pecans, grated carrots and raisins. Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin and bake in the oven for about 45 minutes until well risen, springy to touch and slightly shrunken away from the sides. Remove from the oven and leave the cake in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out on to a cooling rack. To make the icing, if using, beat together all the ingredients until thick and smooth. When the cake is completely cool, spread the icing over the top with a palette knife. If not serving immediately, store the cake in an airtight container in the fridge.

The Hairy Dieters’ Simple Healthy Food by Si King and Dave Myers is published by Seven Dials in trade paperback at £16.99 and ebook at £8.99, out now.

For more sweet treats…