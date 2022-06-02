10 sweet treats to tuck into at Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
10 sweet treats to tuck into at Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen

If you're heading to Taste of Grampian on Saturday (June 4) and have a sweet tooth we have just the line-up for you.
By Julia Bryce
June 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 9:07 pm
Taking place at P&J Live from 9am to 6pm there will be more than 150 different vendors at the event, many of which will be serving up food and drink.

But for those who enjoy the sweeter things in life there is plenty to get stuck into.

From brookies, gelato, fudge, cupcakes and homemade fudge, these are some of the vendors you have to pay a visit to.

Fudge from Nom Nom Fudge

Have you ever seen more than 100 flavours of fudge in one place? Well you can’t have paid a visit to Nom Nom Fudge on Victoria Road in Aberdeen then.

The fudge specialists are well known for crafting some of the smoothest in the region.

Their classic range boasts a variety of traditional flavours – think white chocolate, salted caramel and vanilla – but also features more unusual ones like tutti fruity, banana, watermelon and elderflower.

There’s also a premium category where you’ll find dark chocolate Toblerone, Red Bull, Jammie Dodger, Smarties, Crisp M&M’s and Biscoff to name a few.

Posted by Nom Nom Fudge on Saturday, 19 March 2022

Gelato from Forest Farm

If you’re looking for some of the best gelato in the north-east then be sure to pay a visit to Forest Farm‘s pop-up parlour.

They will be serving up their handcrafted gelato which is made at their farm near Blackburn and will also have some refreshing sorbet to get stuck into.

Macarons from Almondine

Everyone knows Almondine, which has bases in Aberdeen and Inverurie, make the best French macarons in the area.

Their afternoon tea has been in hot demand since they opened their doors and their French patisserie is highly regarded.

Be sure to pop past to get a range of macarons to take home.

Baked goods from Fat Batch

The queen of the brookie (when a cookie meets a brownie), Fat Batch will be serving up a whole load of baked goods at Taste of Grampian.

From stuffed cookies that ooze their fillings to stuffed brownies, cookie pies and more, this is one stand you’ll want to pay a visit to for your sugar fix.

Cupcakes from Sweet Toots Cakery

Making some of the prettiest cakes and cupcakes in the area, Sweet Toots Cakery is a must visit for bakes such as blondies, stuffed cookies, brookies and other delicious treats.

They also make their own Scottish tablet which comes in a variety of flavours such as Irn-Bru, Parma Violet, gingerbread and rhubarb and custard to name a few.

Cocoa Ooze

Jamie Scott, the man behind Cocoa Ooze is Aberdeen’s very own Willy Wonka.

Hosting chocolate making workshops at their premises in Tullos, expect to see a whole load of chocolate on their stand.

The best part? You can easily buy a packet or two to enjoy at the festival, and because they can easily be popped in your bag, you can pocket a few for when you get home.

Mackie’s of Scotland

One of the biggest food and drink success stories in the north-east, Mackie’s of Scotland will have chocolate and ice cream with them at Taste of Grampian.

With five different flavoured chocolate bars which include orange, traditional, dark 70%, honeycomb, and mint to sample, those with a craving for sweet things won’t miss a trick at Mackie’s stand.

Portsoy Ice Cream

As if gelato wasn’t enough, Portsoy Ice Cream will also be in attendance at Taste of Grampian bringing their delicious ice cream with them.

The family-run business is well-known for its quirky flavours, as well as traditional ones, and festivalgoers can expect to tuck into something cool and refreshing at their stand.

Pure Decadence by Loch Aurora

If you’re in the mood for marshmallows, rocky road, traditional fudge, tablet and Belgian chocolate then a visit to Pure Decadence by Loch Aurora needs to be on your list.

The confectionary is handmade with ingredients sourced from environmentally and socially responsible suppliers and is focused on showcasing the best Scottish products.

The Green Cocoa Team

Last but not least is The Green Cocoa Team.

Established in the spring of 2021, this family-run business is based in rural Aberdeenshire and focused on luxury dark Belgian chocolates.

They specialise in making dairy and gluten-free treats for all and are sure to go down a treat with everyone.

