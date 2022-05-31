Bars and restaurants sound alarm as new ScotRail timetables could leave patrons stranded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Bars and restaurants sound alarm as new ScotRail timetables could leave patrons stranded

By Andy Morton
May 31, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 5:14 pm
Temporary changes to Scotrail's timetable risks reducing footfall to night-time venues.
Temporary changes to Scotrail's timetable risks reducing footfall to night-time venues.

Aberdeen bars and restaurants are braced for a drop in customers in the wake of ScotRail’s timetable changes.

ScotRail has temporarily cut more than 700 train services in an escalating dispute over pay and lack of train drivers.

The last train on many north and north-east routes now departs well before 8pm, while some destinations have no trains past 6pm.

The truncated timetables have put Aberdeen hospitality on alert, with industry leaders and business owners worried about the impact.

“It is a major concern,” said Ewan McLean, the evening and night-time economy manager for Aberdeen city centre. “If there are no trains after six o’clock, it’s just another thing that makes it a little bit difficult to stay in a city and enjoy what’s there.”

Aberdeen’s night-time chief Ewan McLean is concerned for the city’s hospitality venues.

Mr McLean warned the timetable changes will hinder footfall for local venues as evening visitors cancel trips into the city or face being stranded.

Scotrail timetables add to hospitality headaches

Meanwhile, bars and restaurants that were banking on a return of customers after the pandemic now fear further disruption from Scotrail’s timetable changes.

“Places are struggling to get staff, especially chefs,” Mr McLean continued. “They’re really struggling with supplier costs at a time when customers are feeling the pinch. So transport is another one. People rely on the links to get in and out of the city.”

The Silver Darling is one Aberdeen restaurant that could face disruption.

Allan Henderson is the co-owner and founding director of The McGinty’s Group, which owns nine hospitality venues in Aberdeen including The Esslemont on Union Street and high-end seafood restaurant Silver Darling. He said the timetable changes are yet another barrier to eating out.

“If it means people in outlying districts such as Inverurie have to get earlier trains home, then some of them just won’t bother coming down for the night,” he said, adding that restaurants are likely to be hardest hit.

Allan Henderson outside McGinty’s Group restaurant The Esslemont on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

“If people are coming in and having a meal, instead of being able to sit in the restaurant till nine or ten o’clock, for fear of missing a train they probably just won’t take a chance.”

Mr McLean was unable to put a figure on the number of people that visit Aberdeen on later trains.

But he suspects the new timetables will have far-reaching consequences.

“The night-time offering in Aberdeen is very strong,” Mr McLean said. “And as a draw, we’ve got people coming in from Inverness, and from as far south as Dundee.

He added: “That may not disappear entirely, but it’s certainly going to be massively reduced.”

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal