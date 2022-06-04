40 of the best pictures from Taste of Grampian at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
40 of the best pictures from Taste of Grampian at P&J Live in Aberdeen

The day is finally here and Taste of Grampian is well underway with hundreds turning up to support their favourite local food and drink producers.
By Julia Bryce
June 4, 2022, 6:27 pm Updated: June 4, 2022, 6:42 pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Pictures by Kenny Elrick and Paul Glendell for DC Thomson.

 

James Martin and Si King from The Hairy Bikers’ celebrity chef demonstrations are in full swing and the duo have been signing copies of their cook books for budding fans and taking selfies with festivalgoers

James Martin during cooking in front of his public.
Oyin Adekola decorating a cake.
Si King part of the Hairy Bikers during his Demo
Craig Wilson cooking in front of an audience.
James Martin during his demo.
Si King part of the Hairy Bikers during his Demo.
Craig Willson at The kilted Chefs cooking event
James Martin and Julia Bryce as she interiews him
Ross Cochrane at his cooking event
Oyin Adekola during her Demo.
Si King part of the Hairy Bikers during his Demo.
Pictured is Graham Mitchell at his cooking event

North-east chef Craig Wilson of Eat on the Green, also known locally as The Kilted Chef, kicked off the series of Local Kitchen events with a full-on production during his demonstration. He had a live singer and guest producers Summerhouse Drinks and Succulento joined him on stage, too.

Ross Cochrane showing his recipe in front of the audience.
Katie McMullan on the main stage

The Angels Dare tasting event
Mad Potato food stand.

Drinks tastings are also underway and families have been taking full advantage of the Kids Zone where multiple activities are available for children to enjoy including face paining, soft play, glitter tattoos and dance mats.

Max and Fifi Mason in the childrens play area
Preston and Chelsea Rose with Cooper Pert painting pots in the childrens play area
Kevin Dalgleish during his demo.
Keigen, 6 years old and Reuben 9 years old with Robin Ritchie.
Picture of Katen Ogg, Ian Ogg, Rachael and Dave Poupart at Taste of Grampian
Gina Littlejohn and Denise Littlejohn by the food truck.
Laura Thomson, Andy Thomson and Nicola Stuart having an ice cream by the food stand.

Janette, Adrian and Ethan Baxendale having a drink.
Audrey Johnson and Marrissa Ramage enjoying the gin garden.</p> <p>

1881 Distillery & Gin School have brought their gin garden with them and are serving up a range of drinks including cocktails, and Brewdog has its own beer garden area, too.

Brewdog Beer garden.
Gin Tasting by Niall Campbell of Orkney Distilling.

The street food vendors are keeping everyone fed while food and drink exhibitors continue to make sales and showcase their products to a wider audience.

Glen Garioch Whisky stand.
Chris Redgrave in front of the beer truck.
Orkney Gin Company team.
Kingfisher Music stand.

Local crafters from vegan beauty business, Solasta Skin, to jeweller, Beauelle, are also getting the chance to highlight their wares with more than 35 businesses in the craft area.

Gin Tasting by Niall Campbell of Orkney Distilling</p> <p>

There are more than 150 exhibitors at the event, with live music from Kingfisher Music and Original 106’s stage keeping festivalgoers entertained with a range of local acts and artists. Daniel Ferguson, whose stage name is JOYFUL, brought the stage to life at 10am.

The headline sponsor of Taste of Grampian is Quality Meat Scotland and the event is in association with Opportunity North East, ANM Group, The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

Parking at P&J Live is free and tickets can be purchased on the door.

Take a look into Taste of Grampian

 

