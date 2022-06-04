40 of the best pictures from Taste of Grampian at P&J Live in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The day is finally here and Taste of Grampian is well underway with hundreds turning up to support their favourite local food and drink producers.

Pictures by Kenny Elrick and Paul Glendell for DC Thomson.

James Martin and Si King from The Hairy Bikers’ celebrity chef demonstrations are in full swing and the duo have been signing copies of their cook books for budding fans and taking selfies with festivalgoers

North-east chef Craig Wilson of Eat on the Green, also known locally as The Kilted Chef, kicked off the series of Local Kitchen events with a full-on production during his demonstration. He had a live singer and guest producers Summerhouse Drinks and Succulento joined him on stage, too.

Drinks tastings are also underway and families have been taking full advantage of the Kids Zone where multiple activities are available for children to enjoy including face paining, soft play, glitter tattoos and dance mats.

1881 Distillery & Gin School have brought their gin garden with them and are serving up a range of drinks including cocktails, and Brewdog has its own beer garden area, too.

The street food vendors are keeping everyone fed while food and drink exhibitors continue to make sales and showcase their products to a wider audience.

Local crafters from vegan beauty business, Solasta Skin, to jeweller, Beauelle, are also getting the chance to highlight their wares with more than 35 businesses in the craft area.

There are more than 150 exhibitors at the event, with live music from Kingfisher Music and Original 106’s stage keeping festivalgoers entertained with a range of local acts and artists. Daniel Ferguson, whose stage name is JOYFUL, brought the stage to life at 10am.

The headline sponsor of Taste of Grampian is Quality Meat Scotland and the event is in association with Opportunity North East, ANM Group, The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

Parking at P&J Live is free and tickets can be purchased on the door.

Take a look into Taste of Grampian