The 8 things not to miss at Taste of Grampian at P&J Live in Aberdeen today

Are you heading to Taste of Grampian today and not sure where to start? The Press and Journal Food and Drink team has you covered…

With a whole range of things to do at the event at P&J Live today we wanted to make your life easier and highlight some of the top things not to miss out at the festival.

Taking place from 9am to 6pm, there is a line-up of things to do for all ages, including a Kids Zone just for the little ones.

We encourage you all to fill your boots with the best food and drink the north-east of Scotland and further afield has to offer, and with free parking, there’s no excuse not to miss out.

Celebrity chef demonstrations

Fans of James Martin and Si King of The Hairy Bikers are in for a treat as both chefs will be on-site and cooking for intimate audiences at the festival today.

Si King will serve up a recipe from their new book and beef and pork meatballs with chip shop curry sauce, while James Martin will mix every demonstration up with a variety of dishes.

James Martin’s demos take place from 9.30am, noon and 2.30pm. The Hairy Bikers’ will take place at 10.45am, 1.15pm and 3.45pm.

The chef demonstrations cost £15 and can be purchased on the door today or online in advance.

Local Kitchen

Six local chefs will feel the heat of the Local Kitchen as they perform for 45 minutes in front of crowds.

Each will cook up a range of dishes using local produce and will share some tips and hints on how to perfect your skills in the kitchen.

The line-up includes:

10am: Craig Wilson, owner of Eat on the Green

11am: Oyin Adekola of O’Caykx

12.30pm: Ross Cochrane of Rothesay Rooms

1:45pm: Graham Mitchell who is opening Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

3pm: Kevin Dalglish who is opening Amuse by Kevin Dalglish

4.15pm: Peter Thompson, head chef of P&J Live

The demos are free to attend.

Drinks tastings

With four different tastings taking place today, be sure to head along to at least one.

For the gin lovers, Orkney Distillery will take festivalgoers on a journey to discover their Orkney gin from 12.15pm to 1pm, and, if you are more into your cocktails, Angels Dare’s session at 11am to 11.45am is the one for you. Be aware though, their cocktails are 10% ABV.

Brewdog will also run two sessions with a range of beer tastings and samples of their spirits available for those attending to try. They take place at t 1:30pm to 2:15pm and 2:45pm to 3.30pm.

Tickets to each session are priced at £10 with booking fees online. Be sure to pay the information desk a visit on the day if you are purchasing at the event.

Bottoms up!

The Showstopper Bake Off

Be sure to check out the cakes local amateur bakers will be bringing in to try and take home the title of Taste of Grampian’s Showstopper Bake Off winner.

In partnership with Aberdeen Bake Club, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, the competition will be judged at around 3pm and then the winner will be announced at 3.30pm.

The theme is Jubilee, due to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee falling on the same weekend, and the judges include Katy Klinck of Aberdeen Bake Club, Oyin Adekola of O’Caykx and head of food and drink at DCT Media, Julia Bryce.

Original 106 and Kingfisher Music live stage

Love live music?

We’ve got a jam-packed line-up of acts from all across the north-east who will be entertaining audiences with their stellar performances.

The acts:

10.30am: JOYFUL

11.15am: Katie McMullan

12.00pm: Rock Choir Aberdeenshire

12.45pm: The Funky Red Pandas

1.30pm: UNF

2.15pm: The Kymatiks

3.00pm: Rock Choir Aberdeenshire

3.45pm: Spiralmind

Gin and beer garden

Fancy a gin or a beer? Well there are two separate areas where you can get your hands on both.

1881 Distillery will be serving canned gin and tonic, cocktails, and their gins with their perfect serves at their garden area in the arena. There will be parasols, deck chairs and more to get yourself comfortable.

Over the other side you’ll find Brewdog who will be serving up beers, samples of their new sodas and more. Donald Russell will be firing up some tasty sample just across from the Brewdog stand so that’s a perfect pairing right there.

The Kids Zone

If you’re attending with the family or taking youngsters with you there is plenty for them to enjoy at the festival.

From large indoor games to face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon modelling, colouring in and more, there’s plenty for them to enjoy.

Cfine, the festival’s nominated charity, is also hosting a pot and plant section where children can pot their own seeds supplied by the organisation.

Stall holders and street food

With more than 150 different exhibitors to visit there is lots to explore.

Expect everyone from local crafters to some of your favourite food and drink producers to be there, and there’s even a section along the back of the arena dedicated to street food and larger vendors where you’ll be able to grab a bite to eat.

