Watch: James Martin and Si King charm north-east food and drink fans at Taste of Grampian

Thousands of north-east food and drink fans flocked to P&J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday to celebrate the return of Taste of Grampian.

Beer and gin gardens, a Kids Zone, live music and baking competitions were just some of the exciting attractions and events taking place during the day-long festival.

But that’s not all.

Festivalgoers and stallholders also had the opportunity to meet celebrity chefs James Martin and Si King, of The Hairy Bikers.

The duo each hosted three cooking demonstrations which were spread throughout the morning and the afternoon, as well as book signings with inevitably lengthy queues.

James and Si were also given tours of the arena, boasting around 150 food and drink vendors and crafters stalls, to get in amongst the festival action.

Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail, Kincardine Castle Kitchen, Raw Culture, Mad Potato, Forest Farm, Sweet Toots Cakery, Kilted Fudge Company, Wark Farm, The Green Cocoa Team, Almondine and Seasonal Flavour were some of the local businesses in attendance.

The full line-up of sponsors, including headline sponsor Quality Meat Scotland, were: Aberdeenshire Council, Royal Bank of Scotland, Brewdog, Angels Dare, Orkney Distilling, Lofthus, 1881 Distilling, Jury’s Inn, Laings, Cala, Costco, Donald Russell and Kingfisher Music.

Community Food Initiatives North East was the festival’s nominated charity. Visitors brought tins and cans of food with them to the event to help support the charity’s food banks.

The chefs were happy to capture selfies with visitors and answer questions about their cooking demonstrations and the event itself.

Taste of Grampian’s return was a huge success with more than 5,500 people stopping by.

