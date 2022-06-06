Watch: James Martin and Si King charm north-east food and drink fans at Taste of Grampian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Watch: James Martin and Si King charm north-east food and drink fans at Taste of Grampian

By Karla Sinclair
June 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 6, 2022, 5:10 pm

Thousands of north-east food and drink fans flocked to P&J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday to celebrate the return of Taste of Grampian.

Beer and gin gardens, a Kids Zone, live music and baking competitions were just some of the exciting attractions and events taking place during the day-long festival.

But that’s not all.

Festivalgoers and stallholders also had the opportunity to meet celebrity chefs James Martin and Si King, of The Hairy Bikers.

James Martin at his book signing at Taste of Grampian with festivalgoers.
James Martin at his book signing.

The duo each hosted three cooking demonstrations which were spread throughout the morning and the afternoon, as well as book signings with inevitably lengthy queues.

James and Si were also given tours of the arena, boasting around 150 food and drink vendors and crafters stalls, to get in amongst the festival action.

Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail, Kincardine Castle Kitchen, Raw Culture, Mad Potato, Forest Farm, Sweet Toots Cakery, Kilted Fudge Company, Wark Farm, The Green Cocoa Team, Almondine and Seasonal Flavour were some of the local businesses in attendance.

The full line-up of sponsors, including headline sponsor Quality Meat Scotland, were: Aberdeenshire Council, Royal Bank of Scotland, Brewdog, Angels Dare, Orkney Distilling, Lofthus, 1881 Distilling, Jury’s Inn, Laings, Cala, Costco, Donald Russell and Kingfisher Music.

Si King taking a selfie with two festivalgoers at Taste of Grampian.
Si King meeting festivalgoers on Saturday.

Community Food Initiatives North East was the festival’s nominated charity. Visitors brought tins and cans of food with them to the event to help support the charity’s food banks.

The chefs were happy to capture selfies with visitors and answer questions about their cooking demonstrations and the event itself.

Taste of Grampian’s return was a huge success with more than 5,500 people stopping by.

