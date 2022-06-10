Cooking on a Budget: Recreate these flavourful mackerel burrito bowls

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking for some lunchtime inspiration that will leave you feeling satisfied? Look no further than this recipe for homemade mackerel burrito bowls.

Ready in no time and packed full of flavour, these burrito bowls are guaranteed to impress.

Packed with omega-3 rich mackerel, fibre-rich beans and lots of veggies these are a sure fire way to help you bring on better living.

And if you’re keen to try out some more tasty dishes, then check out our other Cooking on a Budget recipes here.

From tuna quesadillas that will add vibrancy to your diet to a vegetarian minestrone verde soup that ensures you make the most of your leftovers, there are plenty to suit all tastes.

Mackerel burrito bowls

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1 tin of mackerel in a spicy tomato or chilli sauce

250g pack of ready-to-heat Mexican-style rice

1 avocado, stone removed and sliced

½ red onion, finely diced

½ can black beans, rinsed and drained

Handful of lettuce leaves

Handful of cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 lime, cut into quarters

Method

Prepare the rice according to the pack instructions, then divide it between two bowls. Arrange all the ingredients in the bowls according to your preference. Give everything a good squeeze of lime juice – and remember to spoon over any tasty sauce that’s left in the tin.

