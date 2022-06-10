Cooking on a Budget: Recreate these flavourful mackerel burrito bowls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Cooking on a Budget: Recreate these flavourful mackerel burrito bowls

By Brian Stormont
June 10, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 12:57 pm
Mackerel burrito bowls by Love Seafood.
Mackerel burrito bowls.

Looking for some lunchtime inspiration that will leave you feeling satisfied? Look no further than this recipe for homemade mackerel burrito bowls.

Ready in no time and packed full of flavour, these burrito bowls are guaranteed to impress.

Packed with omega-3 rich mackerel, fibre-rich beans and lots of veggies these are a sure fire way to help you bring on better living.

And if you’re keen to try out some more tasty dishes, then check out our other Cooking on a Budget recipes here.

From tuna quesadillas that will add vibrancy to your diet to a vegetarian minestrone verde soup that ensures you make the most of your leftovers, there are plenty to suit all tastes.

Mackerel burrito bowls

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 1 tin of mackerel in a spicy tomato or chilli sauce
  • 250g pack of ready-to-heat Mexican-style rice
  • 1 avocado, stone removed and sliced
  • ½ red onion, finely diced
  • ½ can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • Handful of lettuce leaves
  • Handful of cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 lime, cut into quarters

Method

  1. Prepare the rice according to the pack instructions, then divide it between two bowls.
  2. Arrange all the ingredients in the bowls according to your preference.
  3. Give everything a good squeeze of lime juice – and remember to spoon over any tasty sauce that’s left in the tin.

For more in this series…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal