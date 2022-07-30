Fraserburgh mum-of-two produces bakes that cater to gluten-free and vegan diets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Fraserburgh mum-of-two produces bakes that cater to gluten-free and vegan diets

By Karla Sinclair
July 30, 2022, 6:00 am

If you have or choose to cater to vegan and gluten-free diets, then you will understand the many struggles that come with ordering food.

Heather Morgan, from Fraserburgh, is among the community that knows all too well.

“I have left coffee shops before with nothing whilst everyone else gets something,” she says.

“If they have a choice, it’s usually either gluten-free or vegan, but rarely both.”

The mum-of-two had a mission – to produce bakes that are not only suitable for vegans and people with a gluten intolerance but tasted great, too.

Macarons from Veg Oot in Fraserburgh
A selection of Veg Oot macarons.

This is when Veg Oot came into play.

As part of my Preparing for a Farmers’ Market with… series, I caught up with Heather to hear all about her background and just how important farmers’ markets are to her food business.

Going vegan overnight

Heather said: “I started my business in July 2019 whilst working at my part-time job at an accounting firm in Fraserburgh – a job I had for 30 years (since leaving school).

“I sell gluten-free vegan bakes, pies and confectionery.”

But what spurred the talented baker and business owner to launch Veg Oot, exactly?

Heather was diagnosed with ME, otherwise known as chronic fatigue syndrome, more than two decades ago which came with many symptoms including painful arthritis and skin problems, to name a few.

She added: “After being on medication, which only caused stomach problems, I decided to consult a dietician privately, who had the answers and changed my life.

“After cutting out gluten, being borderline coeliac, and having a few other allergies, my symptoms improved over time, until the pain had almost gone completely.

“Then, once my husband and I watched the ‘What the Health’ Netflix documentary, we decided to go vegan overnight. Our two kids did the same.”

Heather and her family were vegan for around two years.

She said: “This got rid of all pain completely.

Farmers’ markets near me: Interactive map of events in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

“My husband, a creel fisherman, and nine-year-old son have introduced fish back into their diet, occasionally. And I might have fish very rarely, too.”

“Our 12-year-old daughter remains fully vegan.”

Veg Oot

Heather has always loved cooking and baking in her spare time.

She admitted having “a slight obsession” with cooking programmes, including MasterChef.

After cutting out gluten and following a mainly vegan diet, she had to relearn all she knew about baking.

“This is when my passion for gluten-free baking began,” Heather said.

“But it was and still is not without its challenges.”

Doughnuts from Veg Oot in Fraserburgh
Doughnuts.

The baker operates Veg Oot from her home kitchen. However, hopes to convert the family garage into a bakery in the coming months.

Some examples of products she creates include cinnamon rolls, raspberry Bakewell tart slices, strawberry tarts, doughnuts, banoffee pie, shortbread, hazelnut meringues, and more.

Heather also makes macarons in a variety of flavours. Parma violet, chocolate orange, strawberry, pistachio and rose, coffee, and lemon curd are among them.

She uses many organic ingredients and no artificial colourings or additives where possible.

Farmers’ markets

Farmers’ markets are Heather’s main source of income.

She spends 80 hours baking every week producing up to 480 bakes and taking 300 to 400 of these to markets, including Huntly, Bridge of Don, Inverurie and Ellon.

While the business owner struggles with guessing how much produce to make ahead of an event, she says the benefits of attending them outweigh the challenges.

“Farmers’ markets are great market research and allow you to and meeting customers,” Heather added.

“I love meeting people and getting their health stories, listening to their allergy problems, and giving them a choice. I know how they feel.

Heather from Veg Oot in Fraserburgh
Heather launched Veg Oot in 2019.

“Being gluten-free for over 20 years, it has taken a long time for things to change. I think it should be made law for every place to have a gluten-free, vegan option. We just want to feel normal.

“Being left out all the time does have one advantage – it gives you a very thick skin.”

People can also order from Veg Oot via the website.

For more on farmers’ markets…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Food and Drink

Heather Morgan.
Restaurant review: Tasty feast served at hidden gem Mains of Scotstown in Aberdeen
0
Heather Morgan.
Is the classic Heinz tomato soup first in class when put against supermarket brands?
0
Heather Morgan.
Aberdeen woman raises a glass to new wine school venture
0
Mike’s Famous Blackburn opens
Breakfasts, coffee and vegan fish: Mike’s Famous Fish and Chips opens in Blackburn with…
1
Heather Morgan.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week: Everything you need to know about tickets and the different bars…
0
Heather Morgan.
Recipes: Cool down with a jug of one of these easy-to-make summer cocktails
Heather Morgan.
WATCH: Inverness chef Otello Calvert prepares fresh pasta for his Tagliotello food truck
0
Heather Morgan.
Restaurant Review: Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in Aberdeen is riding high on fine dining…
1
Heather Morgan.
7 of the best chippers for veggie and vegan options in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
0
Too Good To Go Pret a Manger..
Too Good To Go: Should you pay £4 for a Pret a Manger mystery…
0

More from The Press & Journal

Heather Morgan.
'Lively, that's for sure': Tide Lines singer reveals what's special about the Belladrum audience
0
Heather Morgan.
Police eager to trace missing 16-year-old Peterhead boy
Nature Watch: Reflections on the natural riches of Shetland
0
Heather Morgan.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Saying goodbye to Neighbours is like losing friends
0
Heather Morgan.
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's JD Mackenzie
1
Heather Morgan.
Mallaig Community Hub will show the best of area though produce and workshops
0