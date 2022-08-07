Nairn’s Rose Cottage Country Kitchen owner shares fond food memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nairn’s Rose Cottage Country Kitchen owner shares fond food memories

By Karla Sinclair
August 7, 2022, 6:00 am

Katrina Ashford grew up surrounded by good, homemade food.

“My grandad was a gardener and I remember as a child watching my mum and granny making jams, pickles and all manner of preserves from what he had grown,” said the now 58-year-old.

Katrina, from Moss-side near Nairn, runs the successful preserve producer firm Rose Cottage Country Kitchen.

Starting out as a hobby business in 2000, Katrina took it on full-time in 2019 after undergoing cancer treatment.

Jars of Rose Cottage Country Kitchen Rhubarb and elderflower jam
Rhubarb and elderflower jam.

The experience left the entrepreneur with a different view on life and, ultimately, resulted in her choosing the evolving business over a career in journalism.

“I decided I wanted to do something I really love,” she added.

“Last year Rose Cottage’s turnover doubled, so I know I made the right choice.”

The firm sells a range of artisan preserves including jams, jellies, marmalades and chutneys, all of which are produced in Katrina’s purpose-built kitchen.

And I’ll be focusing on Rose Cottage Country Kitchen in the latest installment of my Preparing for a Farmers’ Market with… series.

A family of baking talent

“I remember burning my chin when I tried to peep up at the cooker to see what they (my mum and granny) were up to – and getting no sympathy for it,” she added.

“My grandad, Bill Mackay, was born and passed away in Rose Cottage and I am proud to be the fifth generation of my family living in such a lovely location.”

The business owner shared her admiration for the baking talent in her family, which includes her granny, Jean Mackay, and mum, Jean Bagshaw.

Katrina always treated her four children to homemade cakes and now makes them for her grandchildren, too, as well as people outwith the immediate family.

But in terms of what Rose Cottage Country Kitchen offers customers, it’s all things preserves.

Katrina does, however, also make festive puddings and cakes.

Rose Cottage Country Kitchen

All products are made to traditional recipes using no artificial ingredients and fruit grown locally at Wester Hardmuir, Black Isle Berries, and Kiltarlity.

Additional items like citrus fruits and spices are purchased from independent businesses where possible.

Katrina also receives produce from a “lovely pensioner” at a farm near Dingwall, who grows several uncommon fruits including boysenberries and green damsons, and her own garden.

“This year I started working on improving the garden to increase the home-grown element,” she said.

Farmers’ markets near me: Interactive map of events in the Highlands, Islands and Moray

“The rhubarb patch was planted by grandad, so goodness knows how old the crowns are – probably about 50 years.

“They need to be split and moved, but this year I began the project by buying some more organic crowns from Huntly Herbs.”

The business has picked up several awards over the years.

Best Traditional Marmalade in last year’s Marmalade Awards, a number of Great Taste Awards, and a silver in the World Jampionships are among them.

‘The order book is jam-packed’

Katrina is currently making about 600 jars a week and has summer shows in addition to markets to prepare for, too.

She attends farmers’ markets in Nairn, Grantown, Kingussie and some in Elgin.

As for other events, Rose Cottage Country Kitchen will be attending Sutherland Show, Nairn Show and Black Isle Show, among others.

Katrina spends close to 40 hours per week making her preserves.

A bowl of lemons that are used in preserves
Fresh lemons.

However, that figure does not include record-keeping, cleaning, labelling, accounts, updating the stock on the website, and social media.

“I probably take about 350 to 400 jars to a market,” she said.

“I don’t expect to sell out, although it’s come close a few times. The stall has a big table space and I find you need to keep it looking busy.”

Farmers’ markets

Katrina says that farmers’ markets are “pretty full-on”, yet admires them for many reasons.

“You are making all week with your event(s) in mind, but also getting orders out to shops,” she added.

“Market day itself is a lot of work; my products aren’t light and there’s the loading and unloading to be considered. Plus some events that I attend are in my own gazebo, and that thing’s heavy to haul to my stance.

“But I love getting out and meeting people.

Katrina leaning on a big pot in her kitchen
Katrina in her purpose-built kitchen.

“The other stallholders are fantastic, everyone is friendly and I’ve got to know so many people that I otherwise would not have met.

“I am trying to have a weekend off from events every month. There’s always some catching up needed – and those grandchildren need a cuddle too!”

