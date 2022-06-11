The 8 bars for gin lovers to try out in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 8 bars for gin lovers to try out in Aberdeen

By Karla Sinclair
June 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 11, 2022, 11:05 am
Gin is undeniably a popular, tasty and versatile spirit.

Whatever the weather, meal or occasion, it’s perfectly fitting and refreshing to sip away at.

With more and more people jumping on the gin wagon, the gin selection at bars across Aberdeen has dramatically increased in recent years.

Some are produced locally, including Porter’s Gin, House of Elrick Gin and The Teasmith Gin, while others are made internationally.

For those of you that love the spirit, we’ve collated a roundup of the top bars for you to pay a visit to during your next outing in the city.

Dusk Cocktail Bar

Dusk Cocktail Bar is an intimate and stylish lounge serving the finest classic and original cocktails, boutique spirits and specialist craft ales.

The highly experienced team never fails to create impressive cocktail menus.

However, if you fancy going off-menu, feel free to let them know your favourite flavours and serves and they’ll undoubtedly be able to rustle something up for you.

45 Langstane Place, Aberdeen, AB11 6EN

Orchid

Orchid has been named Scottish Cocktail Bar of the Year at the SLTN Awards four times to date – in 2012, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

But if that’s not enough to have you sold, then the cocktail line-up will have you booking a table in a heartbeat.

The team is well versed in classic cocktails along with modern culinary techniques, which helps the bar offer guests unique drinks during their experience.

51 Langstane Place, Aberdeen, AB11 6EN

The Tippling House

Founded in 2012, The Tippling House offers a hand-crafted imbibing and casual-dining experience.

But what’s best to enjoy alongside the venue’s food menu – you may be asking? A gin-based cocktail, of course.

There are plenty to choose from, including the Brunch Date, Bubble T, Culture Shock and Pollen.

4 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JE

Ninety-Nine

Open from 5pm to 12am Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 1am Friday and Saturday, and noon to 12am Sunday, there is plenty of opportunities for you to stop by Ninety-Nine.

Whether it’s for a family celebration or date night, Ninety-Nine provides the perfect setting – and drinks list – for a multitude of occasions.

1 Back Wynd, Aberdeen, AB10 1JN

Grape and Grain

Grape and Grain may be an award-winning wine bar, but it also showcases the best beer, gin and food the country has to offer.

Choose from a variety of products by Esker Spirits, Rock Rose, Lost Loch Spirits and much more during your visit.

I would highly recommend making a booking due to the bar’s popularity.

31 Thistle Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1UY

The Spiritualist

The Spiritualist combines the craft of the classic with the innovation of the contemporary to create a drinks list that is in equal parts creative, experiential, experimental and whimsical.

Having visited on more occasions than I’d like to admit, I am yet to be let down by one of their cocktails, a lot of which feature local and national gins.

If you’re not in the mood for a cocktail as such, then choose and enjoy a gin (or two) from their extensive list on its own or with a mixer.

67 Langstane Place, Aberdeen, AB11 6EN

Siberia Bar

With an innovative in-house created cocktail menu, premium spirits, beers and wine on offer, you will find something to suit every occasion at Siberia Bar.

Place an order for an In Bloom cocktail when stopping by. You can thank me later.

9 Belmont Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1JR

The Noose and Monkey

The Noose and Monkey is one of Aberdeen’s most loved bars, serving food and drink.

If you know of someone that loves gin, then you need to make a pitstop at the venue in the near future – whether it’s for a pre-show meal and drinks or simply to unwind after a long day or week at the office.

31-35 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen, AB25 1NQ

