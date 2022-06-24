Is Mexican food truck Aye Aye Amigo a welcome addition to Aberdeen’s beachfront? By Karla Sinclair June 24, 2022, 5:00 pm 0 comments [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Drive-Thru Diners taste test Video watch Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink Food Behaviour: The Pepsi Paradox and the power of branding June 24, 2022 Local Business Scottish Sea Farms puts soaring costs for salmon sector in the spotlight June 24, 20220 Food and Drink Former owner of Highlander Cafe Bus opens new venue in Aberdeen June 24, 20220 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal St Mirren linked with a move for Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher Keeper Gary Woods exits Aberdeen as boss Jim Goodwin confirms more could follow Permanent deals are best route forward, says Ross County manager Malky Mackay Section of A96 near Lhanbryde to reopen on Saturday morning Royal Highland Show: Bicentenary brings sell-out crowds Royal Highland Show: New breeds add extra interest in strong sheep section
Conversation