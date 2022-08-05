Hungry? These are the mammoth-sized dishes to order from Richmond Street Deli in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Hungry? These are the mammoth-sized dishes to order from Richmond Street Deli in Aberdeen

By Karla Sinclair
August 5, 2022, 5:00 pm

Richmond Street Deli has been a hot spot in Aberdeen for a number of years.

For who exactly? Foodies, particularly those that adore hefty portions.

It doesn’t take a genius to work out why the cafe has a following of more than 12,000 people across its Facebook and Instagram platforms.

The street food dishes are a feast for the eyes, boasting colourful and fresh ingredients.

The first time I sampled Richmond Street Deli, I didn’t quite know what to think of it.

But Julia has always vouched for it and says it is one of her favourite places to visit when in need of wholesome comfort food. I was really keen to give it another shot.

Richmond Street Deli: What is it and what’s on offer?

Richmond Street Deli is located on, you guessed it, Richmond Street in Aberdeen.

Established in 2008, the business is currently run by Leeanne Coutts and her daughter, Shannan.

It specialises in street food – in big, flavourful portions which are available to enjoy sitting inside the eatery or ordered for collection or takeaway.

Open from 9am to 3pm Wednesday to Friday and 10am to 3pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays, there are plenty of opportunities to get your hands on a dish (or two).

Menu items include breakfast rolls, French toast, sandwiches, baked potatoes, wraps, loaded fries and more.

The order:

The results

So, were Julia and I’s mammoth-sized dishes packed full of flavour?

The Club

The Club is among the sandwich offering at Richmond Street Deli and is the first thing the pair of us tucked into, on an incredibly hot summer’s day in Aberdeen.

Appearance-wise, we were impressed. How could you not be?

We also loved how the bread had been toasted. It meant the sandwich wasn’t flimsy and avoided the contents going everywhere. Well, most of it anyway.

The sandwich features chicken mayo, bacon, lettuce, ham, tomato, mature cheddar, and sweet chilli.

There was far too much mayo, in my opinion. It overpowered a lot of the ingredients but, from what I could taste of them, they were great – especially the tomato and sweet chilli.

But this is a personal preference for me and Julia completely disagreed. She loved the amount of mayo in the mix and said it complimented the other ingredients, too.

The Club.

Presentation

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 3/5

Dirty Fries

The dirty fries are a dish I had previously sampled from the eatery.

On the first occasion, they were a tad on the soggy side. But this time around, they were lovely and crisp.

The chips were slathered in a cheddar cheese sauce, crispy bacon bits, cherry tomatoes, sriracha mayo, jalapenos, crispy onion, fresh herbs and spring onion.

There were so many different textures and flavours going on that were a delight.

The bacon and onion added a nice crunch, the tomatoes added some acidity, and the jalapenos provided a nice kick.

The sriracha mayo was great, too – if that were in my Club sandwich, it would have been a straight-up winner.

Dirty Fries.

Presentation

Julia: 3.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Taste

Julia: 4/5

Karla: 3.5/5

The Katsu

The Katsu is arguably the most popular menu item at Richmond Street Deli – well, so I have been told by several reliable sources.

I’d go as far as to say it is one of the best street food dishes available to order in Aberdeen. If you haven’t tried it already and love chicken-based dishes with a slight kick, I would urge you to.

It features thick strips of chicken, which were crispy on the outside yet juicy on the inside, broccoli, and a cashew and cranberry salad.

The broccoli is left a little on the hard side, just how I like it, and the salad adds a lovely sweetness.

However, the star of the show is what all the ingredients are covered in – a thick katsu curry sauce.

I said it after first sampling the dish more than a year ago and I’ll say it again, if the sauce was available to buy by the bottle, there would be several in my sauce cupboard at all times.

The Katsu.

Presentation

Julia: 3.5/5

Karla: 3/5

Taste

Julia: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

The Katsu came out on top at Richmond Street Deli, racking up a score of 16.5/20.

Can you think of any local venues or dishes you would like the Drive-Thru Diners to try?









