Too Good To Go: Did my £3.89 mystery bag from Bonobo Cafe disappoint or satisfy?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Too Good To Go: Did my £3.89 mystery bag from Bonobo Cafe disappoint or satisfy?

By Karla Sinclair
June 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Too Good To Go.
Too Good To Go.

Bonobo Cafe has cemented itself as one of the go-to eateries for those craving all things vegan cuisine in Aberdeen.

Before recently visiting to pick up a Too Good To Go bag, I knew the dishes looked the part. I mean, it doesn’t take a genius to work that out.

Anyone that has taken a look at the business’ social media platforms will know exactly what I’m talking about.

The vegan cafe, based on Skene Street, serves an eclectic and eye-catching range of sweet and savoury delights from fry ups, salads, hotpots, soups and sandwiches to smoothie bowls, milkshakes and home bakes.

For far too long I was eager to try a line-up of the menu items and vegan ingredients – the first that springs to mind is tofu.

Browsing my Too Good To Go app out of the blue during one of my walks home last week, I spied a mystery bag available at Bonobo Cafe. It was fate.

I stopped by to pick it up and, before I knew it, I was finally sampling the cafe’s offering.

What I got my hands on…

The first thing I noticed was the aroma of the contents. It was so enticing, to say the least.

I narrowed down the options and knew one of the scents was garlic, but I was unsure about the others. They were a delight nevertheless.

Three items had been packed away neatly inside.

Considering I was yet to tuck into my supper and one of the products was producing steam, I decided to go for that one.

Scrambled tofu and garlic mushrooms.

Inside the circular lukewarm tub was two ingredients, one being one of my favourite foods – grilled mushrooms.

I smiled and dug my fork straight in. They were garlic mushrooms that had been cooked to perfection, proving juicy and intensely flavourful.

Now it was time to try the other ingredient. My initial thought was scrambled egg, but then I quickly realised that was impossible – with Bonobo Cafe being strictly vegan.

I’m always up for trying new things, so I went for it.

The sandwich.

The texture was identical to that of scrambled eggs but a tad grainier and crumblier. After popping it in the microwave for a short while, this improved the texture and made the mixture softer.

A criticism – it needed more seasoning. ‘It’ being the scrambled tofu. In my opinion, that would have really elevated the ingredient.

The next item was half a sandwich. The filling was colourful and there was plenty of it, too.

Strawberry streusel cake.

The contents comprised house-made seitan pastrami (vegan pastrami), pickled pink onions, lettuce, wholegrain mustard and garlic mayo.

In the sandwich’s case, it definitely wasn’t lacking on the flavour front and each ingredient married well together.

By this point, I thought I’d been treated to three savoury items. However, the last box contained not one but two pieces of strawberry streusel cake.

The cake itself was a little dense, but the strawberries tasted fresh and that crunchy crumb coating was a triumph.

The three items inside my Too Good To Go bag.

General prices of the items:

I was unable to pinpoint the exact price of any item I tucked into from my Bonobo Cafe Too Good To Go bag – purely because the:

  • Scrambled tofu and garlic mushrooms do not feature as a dish on the menu
  • The sandwich had been halved
  • The cost of home bakes varies depending on the item

However, I did discover that garlic mushrooms alone cost £1.60 to add to a breakfast or lunch item as a side.

Inside Bonobo Cafe.

Also, according to the menu on the Bonobo Cafe website, one of the sandwich options would set you back £7.90.

With this taken into consideration, it’s safe to say a hefty saving would have been made.

Was it worth it?

I am proud to say I have finally tried and tested a few products from Bonobo Cafe.

Some of the textures were a little off for me, but they had been placed inside Too Good To Go bags after all, so I shouldn’t complain.  And overall, I enjoyed them.

It’s far better I tuck into the dishes than them being thrown to waste.

For more Too Good To Go content…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal