Midweek meal: Spring into summer with these fantastic picnic sandwich recipes

By Brian Stormont
June 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
A chicken and mango sandwich for summer picnics.
A chicken and mango sandwich for summer picnics.

July marks National Picnic Month and what better way to celebrate than putting together some easy but delicious recipes for a midweek meal.

With this in mind, cookware company Denby has come up with some “no-cook” summer recipes.

One is a beetroot and feta salad with honey mustard dressing which is a quick and easy lunchtime salad, packed with lots of flavour. It will be one you make again and again.

Or why not up your sandwich game with a chicken and mango sandwich which is a delicious sun-packed treat?

Beetroot and feta salad with honey mustard dressing

picnic sandwich recipes
Beetroot and feta salad with honey mustard dressing.

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

  • For the honey mustard dressing:
  • ½ tsp of Dijon mustard
  • ½ tsp of runny honey
  • ½ tsp of white wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp of olive oil
  • Freshly ground black pepper and salt to taste
  • Radicchio leaves
  • 4 medium cooked beetroots, sliced
  • 100g of feta cheese
  • 120g of pea shoots, or similar salad leaves
  • Handful of sunflower seeds

Method

  1. Combine the dressing ingredients in a jar and shake well.
  2. Place the radicchio leaves and sliced beetroot on to a Denby platter.
  3. Crumble over the feta and scatter with the pea shoots and sunflower seeds.
  4. Drizzle over the dressing and serve

Chicken and mango salad sandwich

picnic sandwich recipes
Chicken and mango salad sandwich.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 1 sourdough baguette stick
  • 2 tbsp of mayonnaise
  • Freshly ground black pepper and salt to taste
  • A small handful of fresh lettuce leaves
  • 2 small mini cucumbers, thinly sliced lengthways
  • 1 pack of cooked roast chicken slices
  • 8 slices of fresh mango
  • 2 tbsp of mango chutney, spicy

Method

  1. Cut the ends off the baguette and slice in half. Turn both sides upright.
  2. Spread mayonnaise on to one side of the baguette. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. Layer with the lettuce, cucumber, roast chicken and mango.
  4. Spread the remaining half of baguette with mango chutney and close the sandwich. Cut into three equal portions and set to one side.
  5. Wrap in reusable sandwich wraps and tie with string.

