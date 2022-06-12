Anyone for a kimchi buttery? A Speyside baker is turning the humble rowie into the latest fusion food By Andy Morton June 12, 2022, 6:00 am 0 comments Ed Barnard want to raise the reputation of rowies from his Right to Roam coffee stall. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen butteries food and drink Me and My Buttery Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink Sweet treats: Make the ultimate snack with these no-bake chewy nutty bars June 12, 2022 Food and Drink Restaurant review: Why a date at Eat on the Green’s Supper Club is a must in the north-east June 12, 20220 Food and Drink 14 of the best pictures from Aberdeen’s Inspired Nights street food market as it returns for Nuart festival June 11, 20220 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area Premium Content Guilty pleasures are getting cheaper – but not for Scots Wick manager Gary Manson assessing six potential signings in pre-season Joining Peterhead made perfect sense to new Blue Toon signing Paul Dixon Award success for north-east financial planner Shinty: Connor Howe hits five for Oban as they ease into final four of MacAulay Cup
Conversation