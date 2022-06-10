Food behaviour: Does eating together builds stronger relationships? Here’s what you said

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Food behaviour: Does eating together builds stronger relationships? Here’s what you said

By Mariam Okhai
June 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Does eating together matter to us?

We are often told that food is one of the best forms of love, but does eating together build stronger relationships?

To make this discussion more interesting I conducted an experiment through Instagram and asked what you thought about eating and relationships.

Out of 144 people who responded, a grand total of 96% of you believed that eating together does in fact build stronger relationships.

Results from social media survey.

When asked to elaborate, responses included the idea of food being about bonding with others, communication time, time to unwind, and sharing something you love.

What does the science say about it?

Social eating

Herman and colleagues in their 2019 research paper found that eating together or ‘social eating’ has profound effects not only our food experience but also on how we bond with each other.

When eating with others we tend to eat similar foods (and similar amounts) to our company, and behave according to the shared cultural norms or rules.

Couples eating together can influence each others choices.

This gives us a sense of identity and makes us feel more connected to our dining company.

The paper also highlights that eating together makes people happier and makes eating a more pleasant experience.

As a result, the food we eat can actually seem to taste better, and when we share food with someone they seem more friendly and trustworthy.

Family meals

This true for family meals also, with those families who sit down to a meal together having better bonds and increasing their social wellbeing.

Family meal times can build stronger bonds.

Clinical psychologist Dr Lucy Stirling from HelloSelf explains the impact a family meal can have on individuals present.

She says: “A family meal encourages openness, laughter and the sharing of successes and struggles.

“This in turn nurtures a sense of belonging and promotes positive self-esteem and confidence.”

Better together

The take home message is that although we might find it more relaxing to eat alone, the reality is that eating together is better for us.

Eating together helps to build a healthy mind, body and spirit.

We are more likely to feel content and build stronger bonds with the people we care for and love through sharing food and food experiences.

My advice would be to try and use food as a way of connecting with old friends and new colleagues to build stronger bonds after the pandemic.

Mariam Okhai is a food and drink journalist who also researches food behaviour.

She has a Masters in Behavioural Science for Management from the University of Stirling. Her undergraduate degree was in Psychology and Business Economics with Marketing. 

She is also a certified habit coach.

You can find out more about her research on her Behavioural Foodie website.

