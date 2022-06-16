Aberdeen baker Fat Batch takes Instagram business to next level with first shop in city Kinder Nutella brookies, white chocolate and caramel cookie pies and cookies stuffed to the gunnels with every confectionary imaginable. It's enough to make your mouth salivate. By Julia Bryce June 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 7:25 pm 2 comments Eve Smith shows off one of her bakes in her new premises. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Baking Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink WATCH: Midsummer Beer Happening comes to life as Stonehaven beer festival kicks off June 16, 20220 Food and Drink Recipe: Mum’s jam and cream puffs are the perfect dose of baking nostalgia we all need June 16, 20220 Society Society night out: Putting four of Aberdeen’s newest bars to the test June 16, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Newly completed path near Lhanbryde to improve safety for walkers and cyclists Man carrying weapon attempts to rob Peterhead store Is this the first petrol station in Aberdeen to hit £2 per litre? Premium Content Police issue appeal to trace missing Louise Macintyre from Inverness ‘A massive figure in Ellon’: Tributes pour in for former councillor and Ellon Academy rector Alan Cameron Maintenance works to be carried out on A82 Drumnadrochit bridge next week
Conversation