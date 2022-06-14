7 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen to toast your graduation on any budget

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graduation day is one of the proudest moments of your life – but when the ceremony’s over, where are the best restaurants in Aberdeen to celebrate your success?

To answer the question, we’ve come up with a list of recommendations to suit every budget.

And whether you are graduating from Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University or one of the other higher-education establishments in the city, we’ve got you covered.

So prepare to throw that funny-shaped hat way up in the air, reminisce about the long nights of study and look to the future with hope and optimism.

Because at this graduation, you’re going to have a ball.

Address: Pocra Quay, AB11 5DQ

If you are looking to start your new life in the style you want to become accustomed to then The Silver Darling on the edge of Fittie is a safe bet.

It’s not cheap, so you might want to check your diploma on the way there. Just to ensure your future earning potential is sufficiently high.

But with fantastic fresh seafood in a convivial atmosphere, The Silver Darling is a great place to eat.

What’s more, the amazing views of the harbour and North Sea allow new graduates to broaden their horizons at just the right time.

Address: 47 Belmont St, AB10 1JS

Most Robert Gordon students graduate from His Majesty’s Theatre in the city centre, which puts them in easy reach of some great restaurants.

Kirk View Cafe sits just around the corner from the theatre on Belmont Street, and is great mid-budget option, especially as it is running a graduation menu special this year.

The food is excellent, and there’s enough space to fit your extended family – plus a couple of friends – around the table.

Top of the class.

Address: 7 Little Belmont St, AB10 1JG

The long-serving Italian has been hosting graduation dinners for years.

Near to His Majesty’s Theatre, Poldino’s ticks plenty of boxes for celebratory occasion – great food, good vibes and lots and lots of pizza.

Best to book well in advance as this quickly fills up on graduation day.

Address: 60 Victoria St, Dyce, AB21 7EE

Aberdeen University holds graduation ceremonies at the out-of-town P&J Live these days.

There’s not much in the area other than a couple of petrol stations.

But a quick drive over to Dyce will take you to the excellent Dunavon House Hotel, thus ensuring you don’t end up celebrating the big day with overpriced sandwiches and Costa Coffee.

Address: Unit 1, 2 The Green, AB11 6NY

The Green in Aberdeen’s city centre is a great option for a graduation dinner as it’s easy to get to and full of good restaurants.

Bistro Verde is a standout in the area thanks to its simple, high-quality menu and freshly-sourced seafood.

What better way to celebrate your time in Aberdeen than by eating one of its most famous resources?

Address: 59-63 Queen’s Rd, AB15 4YP

If you want to pull out all the stops, and end your further education on a high, then The Chester Hotel is the place to be.

Out on Queen’s Road, the hotel has a fine dining restaurant fit for any occasion.

And if you want some privacy, there are private dining areas where you can get the graduation party started in earnest.

Address: 51 Huntly St, AB10 1TH

Want something a bit different? Book a table for Yorokobi by CJ, Japanese restaurant on Huntly Street.

Yorokobi does a great range of sushi as well as other Japanese dishes, and will be a sure-fire hit for the whole family.

And it will give you the chance to toast your graduation success with a few bottles of sake.

Guaranteed to hit the spot.

