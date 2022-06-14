7 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen to toast your graduation on any budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen to toast your graduation on any budget

By Andy Morton
June 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Graduation done and dusted? The next step is finding a place to eat.
Graduation day is one of the proudest moments of your life – but when the ceremony’s over, where are the best restaurants in Aberdeen to celebrate your success?

To answer the question, we’ve come up with a list of recommendations to suit every budget.

And whether you are graduating from Aberdeen University, Robert Gordon University or one of the other higher-education establishments in the city, we’ve got you covered.

So prepare to throw that funny-shaped hat way up in the air, reminisce about the long nights of study and look to the future with hope and optimism.

Because at this graduation, you’re going to have a ball.

The Silver Darling

Address: Pocra Quay, AB11 5DQ

If you are looking to start your new life in the style you want to become accustomed to then The Silver Darling on the edge of Fittie is a safe bet.

It’s not cheap, so you might want to check your diploma on the way there. Just to ensure your future earning potential is sufficiently high.

But with fantastic fresh seafood in a convivial atmosphere, The Silver Darling is a great place to eat.

What’s more, the amazing views of the harbour and North Sea allow new graduates to broaden their horizons at just the right time.

Kirk View Cafe

Address: 47 Belmont St, AB10 1JS

Most Robert Gordon students graduate from His Majesty’s Theatre in the city centre, which puts them in easy reach of some great restaurants.

Kirk View Cafe sits just around the corner from the theatre on Belmont Street, and is great mid-budget option, especially as it is running a graduation menu special this year.

The food is excellent, and there’s enough space to fit your extended family – plus a couple of friends – around the table.

Top of the class.

Poldino’s

Address: 7 Little Belmont St, AB10 1JG

The long-serving Italian has been hosting graduation dinners for years.

Near to His Majesty’s Theatre, Poldino’s ticks plenty of boxes for celebratory occasion – great food, good vibes and lots and lots of pizza.

Best to book well in advance as this quickly fills up on graduation day.

Dunavon House Hotel

Address: 60 Victoria St, Dyce, AB21 7EE

Aberdeen University holds graduation ceremonies at the out-of-town P&J Live these days.

There’s not much in the area other than a couple of petrol stations.

But a quick drive over to Dyce will take you to the excellent Dunavon House Hotel, thus ensuring you don’t end up celebrating the big day with overpriced sandwiches and Costa Coffee.

Bistro Verde

Address: Unit 1, 2 The Green, AB11 6NY

The Green in Aberdeen’s city centre is a great option for a graduation dinner as it’s easy to get to and full of good restaurants.

Bistro Verde is a standout in the area thanks to its simple, high-quality menu and freshly-sourced seafood.

What better way to celebrate your time in Aberdeen than by eating one of its most famous resources?

The Chester Hotel

Address: 59-63 Queen’s Rd, AB15 4YP

If you want to pull out all the stops, and end your further education on a high, then The Chester Hotel is the place to be.

Out on Queen’s Road, the hotel has a fine dining restaurant fit for any occasion.

And if you want some privacy, there are private dining areas where you can get the graduation party started in earnest.

Yorokobi by CJ

Address: 51 Huntly St, AB10 1TH

Want something a bit different? Book a table for Yorokobi by CJ, Japanese restaurant on Huntly Street.

Yorokobi does a great range of sushi as well as other Japanese dishes, and will be a sure-fire hit for the whole family.

And it will give you the chance to toast your graduation success with a few bottles of sake.

Guaranteed to hit the spot.

