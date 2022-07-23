Inverness’ The Chocolate Place produces up to 2,000 chocolates for local farmers’ markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness’ The Chocolate Place produces up to 2,000 chocolates for local farmers’ markets

By Karla Sinclair
July 23, 2022, 6:00 am

You would think producing as many as 2,000 chocolate products in a matter of days would be an impossible task.

But for Debbie and Andrew Niven, from Kinmylies in Inverness, this is the norm.

The couple, both 58, are commonly referred to as Mr and Mrs Chocolate by those in the local community – a name inspired by their business, The Chocolate Place.

Debbie and Andrew have run The Chocolate Place from their abode since September 2013, creating a wide range of truffles. Flavours include champagne, salted caramel, and peppermint.

I, for one, have heard many positive things about the business, so I thought it was perfectly fitting for the launch of my new series, ‘Preparing for a Farmers’ Market with…’

blueberry dairy-free fudge from The Chocolate Place
Wild blueberry dairy-free fudge.

The series will take a look at some of the producers based on our doorsteps, including The Chocolate Place, as well as what is involved in the preparation process for a market.

The Chocolate Place

“We also create chocolate cups – many containing ganaches made using gin and malt whisky from our local community-owned distillery, Glen Wyvis – as well as marzipan and our lovely range of chocolate place bars,” said Debbie.

“Other confectionary includes homemade Turkish delight, caramel tablet, and chocolate fudges. We have something for everyone!”

Andrew has been in joinery and furniture sales for more than 30 years and Debbie has a hotel and catering background, studying for a degree at the Scottish Hotel School, based in Glasgow.

The Chocolate Place's stall at the Inverness Farmers' Market.
The Chocolate Place takes along as many as 2,000 chocolate products to Inverness Farmers’ Market.

As part of this course, patisserie, including chocolate work, was taught and with several years of pastry chef experience in hotels, she entered hotel management.

But Debbie’s passion was always to be creative, so she started a small chocolate business in Gatehouse of Fleet named Galloway Chocolates.

This ultimately led to The Chocolate Place launching a decade later in Inverness when the couple moved up from Dumfries and Galloway to be closer to Debbie’s parents.

Farmers’ markets

The Chocolate Place alternates between the monthly Inverness Farmers’ Market and monthly Community Markets in nearby Culbokie, North Kessock and Cromarty.

Depending on which market the couple is attending the following weekend, and how many online orders they receive, Andrew and Debbie will produce between 600 and 1,000 truffles, cups and marzipans every week.

However, in terms of Inverness Farmers’ Market, which is “by far” their busiest market, they would expect to take along at least 2,000 products.

Andrew said: “We would normally spend around an average of 25 hours a week making the actual chocolate products.

“A further 25 hours a week is spent packaging and labelling them in order to prepare them for markets and any deliveries.”

Ever-demanding tastebuds

Andrew went on to say: “We started The Chocolate Place with a shop on Chapel Street in Inverness, which we had for two years.

“By attending the local markets as well, we reached a much wider audience and were eventually able to give up the financial and time restraints of the shop and concentrate on the local markets and delivery instead.

“Farmers’ markets benefit our business enormously.”

In terms of the perks of farmers’ markets, Debbie added: “Don’t get me wrong, we still enjoy the financial satisfaction of a good market.

“But the personal and social sides are now equally as important to us, and we hope that this will continue for many years to come.”

The only challenge that Andrew and Debbie strive to overcome, and are always able to meet, is providing regular customers with new and exciting products that “satisfy their ever-demanding tastebuds.”

Tempting flavour combinations and products to date have included:

  • Double dipped Baileys truffles
  • Dark chocolate toasted coconut balls
  • Chocolate salted caramels
  • Dark chocolate ginger creams
Chocolate bars from The Chocolate Place in Inverness
Chocolate bars.

Debbie added: “Chocolate and new flavour ideas take over your life – in a good way, of course – and you are always looking for new ways to allow your creativity to shine through.”

Video credit: Syrina Jobst

