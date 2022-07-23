Inverness’ The Chocolate Place produces up to 2,000 chocolates for local farmers’ markets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You would think producing as many as 2,000 chocolate products in a matter of days would be an impossible task.

But for Debbie and Andrew Niven, from Kinmylies in Inverness, this is the norm.

The couple, both 58, are commonly referred to as Mr and Mrs Chocolate by those in the local community – a name inspired by their business, The Chocolate Place.

Debbie and Andrew have run The Chocolate Place from their abode since September 2013, creating a wide range of truffles. Flavours include champagne, salted caramel, and peppermint.

I, for one, have heard many positive things about the business, so I thought it was perfectly fitting for the launch of my new series, ‘Preparing for a Farmers’ Market with…’

The series will take a look at some of the producers based on our doorsteps, including The Chocolate Place, as well as what is involved in the preparation process for a market.

The Chocolate Place

“We also create chocolate cups – many containing ganaches made using gin and malt whisky from our local community-owned distillery, Glen Wyvis – as well as marzipan and our lovely range of chocolate place bars,” said Debbie.

“Other confectionary includes homemade Turkish delight, caramel tablet, and chocolate fudges. We have something for everyone!”

Andrew has been in joinery and furniture sales for more than 30 years and Debbie has a hotel and catering background, studying for a degree at the Scottish Hotel School, based in Glasgow.

As part of this course, patisserie, including chocolate work, was taught and with several years of pastry chef experience in hotels, she entered hotel management.

But Debbie’s passion was always to be creative, so she started a small chocolate business in Gatehouse of Fleet named Galloway Chocolates.

This ultimately led to The Chocolate Place launching a decade later in Inverness when the couple moved up from Dumfries and Galloway to be closer to Debbie’s parents.

Farmers’ markets

The Chocolate Place alternates between the monthly Inverness Farmers’ Market and monthly Community Markets in nearby Culbokie, North Kessock and Cromarty.

Depending on which market the couple is attending the following weekend, and how many online orders they receive, Andrew and Debbie will produce between 600 and 1,000 truffles, cups and marzipans every week.

However, in terms of Inverness Farmers’ Market, which is “by far” their busiest market, they would expect to take along at least 2,000 products.

Andrew said: “We would normally spend around an average of 25 hours a week making the actual chocolate products.

“A further 25 hours a week is spent packaging and labelling them in order to prepare them for markets and any deliveries.”

Ever-demanding tastebuds

Andrew went on to say: “We started The Chocolate Place with a shop on Chapel Street in Inverness, which we had for two years.

“By attending the local markets as well, we reached a much wider audience and were eventually able to give up the financial and time restraints of the shop and concentrate on the local markets and delivery instead.

“Farmers’ markets benefit our business enormously.”

In terms of the perks of farmers’ markets, Debbie added: “Don’t get me wrong, we still enjoy the financial satisfaction of a good market.

Farmers’ markets near me: Interactive map of events in the Highlands, Islands and Moray

“But the personal and social sides are now equally as important to us, and we hope that this will continue for many years to come.”

The only challenge that Andrew and Debbie strive to overcome, and are always able to meet, is providing regular customers with new and exciting products that “satisfy their ever-demanding tastebuds.”

Tempting flavour combinations and products to date have included:

Double dipped Baileys truffles

Dark chocolate toasted coconut balls

Chocolate salted caramels

Dark chocolate ginger creams

Debbie added: “Chocolate and new flavour ideas take over your life – in a good way, of course – and you are always looking for new ways to allow your creativity to shine through.”

Video credit: Syrina Jobst

For more on farmers’ markets…