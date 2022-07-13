Too Good To Go: I bagged 16 traybakes for £4 from Alford’s Chloe’s Kitchen Creations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chloe Lawson, the owner of north-east baking firm Chloe’s Kitchen Creations, has made quite the name for herself in recent years.

Founding her business when she was just 16 years old, the inspiring entrepreneur has since opened not one, but two cafes – one based in her hometown of Alford and one in Braemar’s Highland Games Pavilion.

Chloe is an admirable member of the region’s hospitality scene and has a substantial following, which includes those that have had the pleasure of sampling her business’ bakes, of course.

Chloe’s Kitchen Creations’ two locations offer customers everything from sandwiches, paninis, wraps, rolls and burgers to milkshakes, ice cream and sundaes.

Not only that, but people can also order a selection of mouth-watering traybake boxes.

Traybake flavours include:

Forrero Rocher slice

Kinderella slice

Rocky road

Raspberry and dark chocolate brownie

Empire biscuits

Custard creams

Vanilla cupcakes

I have sampled several of the business’ bakes in the past – all of which impressed me – so when I recently spotted Chloe’s Alford location dishing out Too Good To Go bags, stopping by to pick one up was a no-brainer…

What I got my hands on…

The mystery bag was a substantial weight – already a fantastic sign.

I couldn’t help but peer inside when I arrived back at my car. There were four boxes in total, all containing four traybakes each.

If you think I was grinning from ear to ear, you should have seen my family’s faces when I unboxed the bag back home.

If I’m being perfectly honest, I would have been happy with the vast majority of traybakes. I’m really not fussy when it comes to sweet treats, especially from Chloe’s Kitchen Creations.

However, I spied not one, but two boxes with the word ‘Biscoff’ on their labels. Anyone that knows me will be well aware of my unhealthy Biscoff obsession, so of course, they clocked my attention first.

One box contained Biscoff slices, while the other contained Biscoff millionaires slices.

The Biscoff slice comprised two layers – a Biscoff biscuit base topped with a white chocolate coating and Biscoff crumb.

The Biscoff millionaires slice took things up a notch and had three layers. There was the same Biscoff biscuit base, but this time it was topped with a thick layer of gooey caramel and milk chocolate.

I tried both and it’s difficult to put into words how delicious they were. Each ingredient melted in the mouth.

They were incredibly sweet, of course, but the distinct Biscoff flavour was able the shine above all.

In terms of the Malteser millionaires slices, again comprising three layers, they were a lot thicker than their Biscoff counterparts.

They also had a greater crunch element given there were crushed Maltesers scattered throughout the bake. And it was a lot richer, too.

The variety box had something to suit all tastes – if you love all things sweet that is, but that’s a given.

There was a caramel brownie, triple chocolate brownie, Maltesers slice and Biscoff slice.

Despite reaching their sell-by date, I was shocked to find that the brownies were still gooey and moist throughout, having expected them to be more on the dry side.

General prices of the items:

Biscoff slice: £3

Biscoff millionaires: £3

Malteser millionaires: £3

Variety box: £3

Total cost: £12

Total savings: £8

Was it worth it?

My mystery bag from Chloe’s Kitchen Creations made the trek to Alford, from Turriff, well worth it.

All the traybakes were a good size and tasted as good as new.

So if you love sweet treats – or know anyone else that would be up for sinking their teeth into the bakes listed above – then keep an eye out for any Too Good To Go bags on offer from Chloe’s Kitchen Creations.

