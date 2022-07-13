Too Good To Go: I bagged 16 traybakes for £4 from Alford’s Chloe’s Kitchen Creations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Too Good To Go: I bagged 16 traybakes for £4 from Alford’s Chloe’s Kitchen Creations

By Karla Sinclair
July 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Too Good To Go.
Too Good To Go.

Chloe Lawson, the owner of north-east baking firm Chloe’s Kitchen Creations, has made quite the name for herself in recent years.

Founding her business when she was just 16 years old, the inspiring entrepreneur has since opened not one, but two cafes – one based in her hometown of Alford and one in Braemar’s Highland Games Pavilion.

Chloe is an admirable member of the region’s hospitality scene and has a substantial following, which includes those that have had the pleasure of sampling her business’ bakes, of course.

Biscoff slice from Chloe's Kitchen Creations, can be found on Too Good To Go
Biscoff slice.

Chloe’s Kitchen Creations’ two locations offer customers everything from sandwiches, paninis, wraps, rolls and burgers to milkshakes, ice cream and sundaes.

Not only that, but people can also order a selection of mouth-watering traybake boxes.

Traybake flavours include:

  • Forrero Rocher slice
  • Kinderella slice
  • Rocky road
  • Raspberry and dark chocolate brownie
  • Empire biscuits
  • Custard creams
  • Vanilla cupcakes
Chlow Lawson outside her Alford-based premises Chloe's Kitchen Creations, who can be found on Too Good To Go
Chlow Lawson outside her Alford-based premises.

I have sampled several of the business’ bakes in the past – all of which impressed me – so when I recently spotted Chloe’s Alford location dishing out Too Good To Go bags, stopping by to pick one up was a no-brainer…

What I got my hands on…

The mystery bag was a substantial weight – already a fantastic sign.

I couldn’t help but peer inside when I arrived back at my car. There were four boxes in total, all containing four traybakes each.

If you think I was grinning from ear to ear, you should have seen my family’s faces when I unboxed the bag back home.

If I’m being perfectly honest, I would have been happy with the vast majority of traybakes. I’m really not fussy when it comes to sweet treats, especially from Chloe’s Kitchen Creations.

The four boxes in the Too Good To Go bag
The four boxes.

However, I spied not one, but two boxes with the word ‘Biscoff’ on their labels. Anyone that knows me will be well aware of my unhealthy Biscoff obsession, so of course, they clocked my attention first.

One box contained Biscoff slices, while the other contained Biscoff millionaires slices.

The Biscoff slice comprised two layers – a Biscoff biscuit base topped with a white chocolate coating and Biscoff crumb.

The Biscoff millionaires slice took things up a notch and had three layers. There was the same Biscoff biscuit base, but this time it was topped with a thick layer of gooey caramel and milk chocolate.

Biscoff millionaires and Biscoff slice from Chloe's Kitchen Creations in the Too Good To Go bag
Biscoff millionaires and Biscoff slice.

I tried both and it’s difficult to put into words how delicious they were. Each ingredient melted in the mouth.

They were incredibly sweet, of course, but the distinct Biscoff flavour was able the shine above all.

In terms of the Malteser millionaires slices, again comprising three layers, they were a lot thicker than their Biscoff counterparts.

They also had a greater crunch element given there were crushed Maltesers scattered throughout the bake. And it was a lot richer, too.

Variety box from Chloe's Kitchen Creations in the Too Good To Go bag
Variety box.

The variety box had something to suit all tastes – if you love all things sweet that is, but that’s a given.

There was a caramel brownie, triple chocolate brownie, Maltesers slice and Biscoff slice.

Despite reaching their sell-by date, I was shocked to find that the brownies were still gooey and moist throughout, having expected them to be more on the dry side.

General prices of the items:

  • Biscoff slice: £3
  • Biscoff millionaires: £3
  • Malteser millionaires: £3
  • Variety box: £3

Total cost: £12

Total savings: £8

The contents of the Chloe's Kitchen Creations mystery bag from Too Good To Go
The contents of the Chloe’s Kitchen Creations mystery bag.

Was it worth it?

My mystery bag from Chloe’s Kitchen Creations made the trek to Alford, from Turriff, well worth it.

All the traybakes were a good size and tasted as good as new.

So if you love sweet treats – or know anyone else that would be up for sinking their teeth into the bakes listed above – then keep an eye out for any Too Good To Go bags on offer from Chloe’s Kitchen Creations.

