Suitcases packed with butteries – how one oil and gas worker travels the world By Andy Morton June 26, 2022, 6:00 am Gary Maitland has travelled the world, but always likes to have a buttery on hand. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags food and drink Me and My Buttery More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Local Business Award caps successful year for Entier after initial Covid impact June 26, 20220 Food and Drink Sweet treats: Get ready for World Chocolate Day with these jam-filled double chocolate muffins June 26, 2022 Local Business Jamie Hutcheon: Lockdown lessons offer a larder full of food opportunities June 26, 20220 More from the Press and Journal Ross County working on deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood Paddleboarders rescued after getting into trouble on Loch Leven Oban Airport buzzing as visitors admire aircraft from through the years Yacht rescued from Loch Laxford after running aground Declan Gallagher signs for St Mirren after Aberdeen terminate contract Royal Highland Show: ‘Use science over passion to explain the benefits of meat’