Sweet treats: Get ready for World Chocolate Day with these jam-filled double chocolate muffins

World Chocolate Day is next month, so why not try this chocolate-themed recipe using plant based cheese Sheese.
When chocolate isn’t enough, reach for double!
These jam-filled double chocolate muffins are out of this world with a moist and gooey centre, topped with cheese cream and decorated with freeze-dried raspberries.
Serving six, these muffins are the best treat to enjoy with a hot cup of tea, or on the big day itself which is July 7.
And with the recipe being gluten-free and vegan friendly you can serve these no matter the company.
Jam-filled double chocolate muffins
Serves 6
Ingredients
For the muffins:
- 100g oat flour
- 75g rice flour
- 25g ground almonds
- 4 tbsp cocoa or cacao powder
- 50g coconut sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 200ml almond milk
- 2 tbsp rapeseed or melted coconut oil
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
For the filling:
- 6 heaped tsp no added sugar raspberry jam
For the chocolate topping:
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 4 tbsp cacao or cocoa powder
- 150g Bute Island Original Creamy Sheese
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
To decorate:
- Freeze-dried raspberries
- Cacao nibs
- Dried rose petals
Method
- Preheat the oven and lightly grease a six-hole muffin tin.
- Mix together the flours, almonds, cacao/cocoa powder, coconut sugar, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl.
- Whisk together the milk, oil, maple syrup and vanilla, then pour into the dry ingredients and mix to combine.
- Spoon the mixture between the muffin tins to reach the top then bake for about 20 minutes until risen and firm to the touch. Leave to cool.
- Meanwhile make the topping: Gently melt the coconut oil then whisk in the maple syrup and cacao/cocoa powder to form a smooth sauce.
- Allow to cool a little then whisk in the Sheese and vanilla. Chill in the fridge for at least one hour to thicken and set.
- Once the muffins have cooled, scoop out a little of the centre of each one and stuff each cavity with some of the jam.
- Now spoon some of the chocolate topping then sprinkle over the freeze-dried raspberries, cacao nibs and rose petals.