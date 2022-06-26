Sweet treats: Get ready for World Chocolate Day with these jam-filled double chocolate muffins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

World Chocolate Day is next month, so why not try this chocolate-themed recipe using plant based cheese Sheese.

When chocolate isn’t enough, reach for double!

These jam-filled double chocolate muffins are out of this world with a moist and gooey centre, topped with cheese cream and decorated with freeze-dried raspberries.

Serving six, these muffins are the best treat to enjoy with a hot cup of tea, or on the big day itself which is July 7.

And with the recipe being gluten-free and vegan friendly you can serve these no matter the company.

Jam-filled double chocolate muffins

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the muffins:

100g oat flour

75g rice flour

25g ground almonds

4 tbsp cocoa or cacao powder

50g coconut sugar

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

200ml almond milk

2 tbsp rapeseed or melted coconut oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the filling:

6 heaped tsp no added sugar raspberry jam

For the chocolate topping:

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

4 tbsp cacao or cocoa powder

150g Bute Island Original Creamy Sheese

½ tsp vanilla extract

To decorate:

Freeze-dried raspberries

Cacao nibs

Dried rose petals

Method

Preheat the oven and lightly grease a six-hole muffin tin. Mix together the flours, almonds, cacao/cocoa powder, coconut sugar, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl. Whisk together the milk, oil, maple syrup and vanilla, then pour into the dry ingredients and mix to combine. Spoon the mixture between the muffin tins to reach the top then bake for about 20 minutes until risen and firm to the touch. Leave to cool. Meanwhile make the topping: Gently melt the coconut oil then whisk in the maple syrup and cacao/cocoa powder to form a smooth sauce. Allow to cool a little then whisk in the Sheese and vanilla. Chill in the fridge for at least one hour to thicken and set. Once the muffins have cooled, scoop out a little of the centre of each one and stuff each cavity with some of the jam. Now spoon some of the chocolate topping then sprinkle over the freeze-dried raspberries, cacao nibs and rose petals.

More from food and drink…