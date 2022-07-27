Too Good To Go: Should you pay £4 for a Pret a Manger mystery bag, or give it a miss?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Too Good To Go: Should you pay £4 for a Pret a Manger mystery bag, or give it a miss?

By Karla Sinclair
July 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Too Good To Go Pret a Manger..
Too Good To Go.

Pret a Manger is a solid option for anyone yearning for a tasty breakfast or lunch dish. Well, in my opinion anyway.

Granola, croissants, sandwiches, salads and smoothies are just some of the franchise’s products that stand out to me.

The menu items, however, do come with hefty price tags. It doesn’t take a genius to notice that.

Because of this, I often consider a visit to one of the branches a treat. No matter how much I want to place an order, I need to remind myself that stopping by regularly can’t be justified.

But when the franchise can be seen selling mystery bags on my Too Good To Go app, now that’s a different story.

It often features on the app offering a variety of breakfast, lunch and bakery bags.

No matter how hard I tried on a number of occasions, I was never successful in securing an order for a Pret a Manger bakery bag. There’s still time though, so I’m hopeful…

I did, however, manage to recently get my hands on a lunch bag from Aberdeen’s Bon Accord branch.

What I got my hands on…

Anyone that knows me will be well aware that I am a huge fan of soup – any flavour, chunky or smooth, I adore it. That’s excluding French onion. Controversial, I know.

There were two tubs of soup inside the bag. Given that it was fast-approaching suppertime, I thought I’d enjoy the best of both worlds and sample half of each.

Up first, the red Thai veg soup.

Filled with shiitake (edible mushrooms native to East Asia), peppers, red lentils, baby corn, soya edamame bean, bamboo shoots and red chilli, it was fiery on the nose and tongue.

Pret a Manger soups from the Too Good to Go bag
Red Thai veg soup and chicken laksa soup.

Despite the heat, it didn’t overpower the fresh flavour of the vegetables. The bamboo shoots were a personal highlight, adding a nice crunchy element into the mix.

Up next was the Pret a Manger chicken laksa soup.

Inspired by the Malaysian classic, it was creamy with hints of coconut that lingered on the palate.

Among the ingredients were British chicken, rice noodles, red pepper and sliced red chilli.

The meat was succulent and juicy, while the soup as a whole was packed full of flavour. It was my favourite of the two soups and is definitely something I’ll be ordering again in the future (for a treat, of course).

Kale and cauliflower macaroni cheese from Pret a Manger's Too Good To Go
Kale and cauli macaroni cheese.

The remaining dish was a packet of kale and cauli macaroni cheese. I saved this for my mum given that macaroni cheese is her favourite comfort food.

It comprised tubetti rigati pasta with a mature cheddar bechamel sauce with freshly prepared kale and cauliflower florets, finished with Italian matured cheese.

She said there was plentiful veg and the pasta itself had been coated in a thick layer of gooey, stringy cheese.

General prices of the items:

  • Kale & Cauli Macaroni Cheese: £6.95
  • Chicken Laksa Soup: £4.82
  • Red Thai Veg Soup: £4.85

Total cost: £16.62

Total savings: £12.62

The contents of the Too Good To Go bag.
The contents of the mystery bag from Too Good To Go.

Was it worth it?

The contents of my mystery bag from Pret a Manger left not one, but two people very happy (and full).

The dishes were fresh, flavourful and sufficient in size, so if anyone were to question me if it was good value for money, I would say yes – without a shadow of a doubt.

If you love Pret a Manger but refuse to spend a hefty amount on the regular, then definitely try out a mystery bag from a branch near you.

For more Too Good To Go reviews…

