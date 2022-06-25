6 places to eat out on a budget in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
6 places to eat out on a budget in Inverness

By Andy Morton
June 25, 2022, 6:00 am
Budget eats are on the table at restaurants like Lettuce Eat in Inverness.
Inverness is a fantastic town to visit at any time of the year, but with inflation on the rise, where are the best budget spots for food?

The food and drink team have put together a list of their favourite restaurants in Inverness when sticking to a budget.

We’ve covered the full range of restaurants, from sandwich bars to breakfast joints to diners – everything you might need for a budget-friendly, food-filled day out in Inverness.

So pack up the family and get eating.

Comfort Foods

Address: 22 Church Street, IV1 1EB

Cheap eats combined with large portions is exactly what you want when on a budget. And this family-run café on Church Street delivers exactly that.

As the name suggests, Comfort Foods offers a wide selection of hearty, home-made meals such as full Scottish breakfasts, baked potatoes and burgers.

The prices are as low as anywhere in town, and the portions are satisfyingly large.

Try the traditional Scottish cooked breakfast if you are especially hungry.

Coyote Burger

Address: 21 Academy Street, IV1 1JN

Another spot with large portions, Coyote offers big burgers for around a tenner.

Stuffed full with everything from streaky bacon to Monterey Jack cheese, the burgers will satisfy most.

The restaurant also offers combo deals for budget-conscious diners.

Lettuce Eat

Address: 6 Stephen’s St, IV2 3JN

This salad bar and sandwich shop delivers boxes stuffed with a combination of healthy greens and beans, all at excellent prices.

Flexibility is the name of the game here, and you can devise your own deli sandwiches and salad boxes. There is also a great selection of soup, with many portions available for less than £1.

Fill your boots.

Lettuce Eats has a wide selection of sandwiches and salads.

Lauders Bar

Address: 16 Church St, IV1 1EB

Lauders, in the heart of Inverness, is a traditional Scottish pub that also does a great line in well-priced pizzas.

Sidle up to one of the many characters in this wood-paneled bar and order a pizza to eat in or takeaway for a fiver.

Lauders also does some of the cheapest pints in town. Wash down the pizza with a Belhaven Best for under £3.

The Three Little Bakers

A family-run establishment that took top spot at the recent Scottish Baker of the Year awards, this long-serving bakers is the best place in Inverness to pick up a morning roll.

The rest of the selection isn’t bad either, as far as the baker of the year judges are concerned, anyway.

Three Little Bakers beat out stiff competition from some of the country’s biggest baking names to take the coveted award, and co-owner and head baker Paddy Murphy plans to celebrate for the rest of the year.

Paddy Murphy is an award-winning baker.

McLeod’s Fish and Chips

Address: 29 Grant Street, IV3 8BN

Fish and chips might be getting more expensive, but pound for pound they remain among the best value restaurants.

And McLeod’s is a prime example of a chipper done right – local fish cooked to perfection. No wonder the shop, under the eye of owner Dave McLeod, keeps picking up awards.

Dave has more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry having starting as a chef in hotels at the age of just 16.

