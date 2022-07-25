Owner of Stonehaven zero-waste store Replenish opens second shop in Chapelton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of a popular zero-waste store and refillery in Stonehaven has opened a second shop in Chapelton.

Donna Maver launched Replenish, located on Allardice Street, in November 2020 with a team of two, a figure which has grown to five as the 50-year-old has opened the doors of her new premises in the thriving Aberdeenshire town.

It is based in Chapelton’s Box Park development, comprising a series of shipping containers converted into retail units.

Each unit is about two-and-a-half metres wide and six metres long.

The store is named Replenish at Chapelton. The original Replenish in Stonehaven will remain as the flagship store.

Donna, who resides in Stonehaven and has more than 20 years of experience in the food, drink, tourism and hospitality sectors, applied for a unit last year but was unsuccessful.

She said: “The team that manages The Boxes contacted me to ask if I was interested in taking a lease on a unit that had recently become available.

“Timing is everything, we have more experience and a better understanding of what our customers need now.

“As my granny would say, ‘what’s meant for you won’t go by you.'”

Donna picked up the keys to her box on Friday, July 1.

It took less than three weeks to paint, clean and stock the unit as the business owner welcomed customers for the first time at 10am on Wednesday, July 20.

The interior has been described as “clean and easily accessible”.

“It is a small space so we will need to keep it tidy,” Donna added.

“The interior features shelving units with Kilner jars filled with dried goods for refills, as well as scales to weigh refill containers, bags, and boxes of loose fruit and veg.

“There is also be a chiller cabinet.”

What can I buy?

The opening hours of Replenish at Chapelton are 10am to 7pm Wednesday to Friday, 9am to 4pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm Sunday to Tuesday.

Inside, customers can expect to find:

Locally sourced, plastic wrap-free fruit and vegetables, including ‘dirty veg’ – i.e. picked straight from local farm, Burnorrachie in Muchalls

A range of refills such as rice, pasta, herbs and spices

Household cleaning products and eco-friendly items

Kombucha

Eggs from Katy’s Eggs in Torphins,

Sutherland’s of Portsoy smoked salmon

The Bread Guy produce

Ellon Fudge Company treats

Shona’s Shortbread, which is made in Stonehaven

Gluten-free and vegan-friendly products

‘Chapelton is a brilliant location’

Donna has been keen to set up shop in Chapelton for some time, saying it “is a brilliant location”.

“I really like the ethos behind Chapelton,” Donna added.

“It is a relatively new development that has focused on the importance of sustainability and community.

“Since it was established, there has been recognition of the importance independent shops play in the community. The Box Park is a great concept where small businesses have the opportunity to establish themselves before committing to full retail premises.

“The town is also a handy location for Newtonhill and Portlethen residents. This opens us up to a new customer base as well as our well-established customers who visit us in Stonehaven.”

Katrina Castles, who worked with the previous business unit occupants, is one of the new team members at the business.

Donna is grateful to all customers who have supported Replenish since its inception, and hope they continue to do so.

She said: “Without their support, we wouldn’t have been able to expand as quickly as we have.

“A second store means more people can embrace our vision of making it easier to do their bit for the environment by making better shopping choices, supporting local producers, and understanding more about where their food comes from.

“The more people who choose to refill, reduce and reuse, the better.

“Buying only what you need saves money and waste. This is essential right now with the increased cost of living.”

