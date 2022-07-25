Owner of Stonehaven zero-waste store Replenish opens second shop in Chapelton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Owner of Stonehaven zero-waste store Replenish opens second shop in Chapelton

By Karla Sinclair
July 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Donna Maver.
Donna Maver.

The owner of a popular zero-waste store and refillery in Stonehaven has opened a second shop in Chapelton.

Donna Maver launched Replenish, located on Allardice Street, in November 2020 with a team of two, a figure which has grown to five as the 50-year-old has opened the doors of her new premises in the thriving Aberdeenshire town.

It is based in Chapelton’s Box Park development, comprising a series of shipping containers converted into retail units.

Replenish at the boxes at Chapelton development. Pictures by Kami Thomson.

Each unit is about two-and-a-half metres wide and six metres long.

The store is named Replenish at Chapelton. The original Replenish in Stonehaven will remain as the flagship store.

Replenish at Chapelton

Donna, who resides in Stonehaven and has more than 20 years of experience in the food, drink, tourism and hospitality sectors, applied for a unit last year but was unsuccessful.

She said: “The team that manages The Boxes contacted me to ask if I was interested in taking a lease on a unit that had recently become available.

“Timing is everything, we have more experience and a better understanding of what our customers need now.

Owner Donna Maver.

“As my granny would say, ‘what’s meant for you won’t go by you.'”

Donna picked up the keys to her box on Friday, July 1.

It took less than three weeks to paint, clean and stock the unit as the business owner welcomed customers for the first time at 10am on Wednesday, July 20.

The interior has been described as “clean and easily accessible”.

A range of fresh produce can be purchased.

“It is a small space so we will need to keep it tidy,” Donna added.

“The interior features shelving units with Kilner jars filled with dried goods for refills, as well as scales to weigh refill containers, bags, and boxes of loose fruit and veg.

“There is also be a chiller cabinet.”

What can I buy?

The opening hours of Replenish at Chapelton are 10am to 7pm Wednesday to Friday, 9am to 4pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm Sunday to Tuesday.

Inside, customers can expect to find:

  • Locally sourced, plastic wrap-free fruit and vegetables, including ‘dirty veg’ – i.e. picked straight from local farm, Burnorrachie in Muchalls
  • A range of refills such as rice, pasta, herbs and spices
  • Household cleaning products and eco-friendly items
  • Kombucha
  • Eggs from Katy’s Eggs in Torphins,
  • Sutherland’s of Portsoy smoked salmon
  • The Bread Guy produce
  • Ellon Fudge Company treats
  • Shona’s Shortbread, which is made in Stonehaven
  • Gluten-free and vegan-friendly products

‘Chapelton is a brilliant location’

Donna has been keen to set up shop in Chapelton for some time, saying it “is a brilliant location”.

“I really like the ethos behind Chapelton,” Donna added.

“It is a relatively new development that has focused on the importance of sustainability and community.

Donna Maver working away.

“Since it was established, there has been recognition of the importance independent shops play in the community. The Box Park is a great concept where small businesses have the opportunity to establish themselves before committing to full retail premises.

“The town is also a handy location for Newtonhill and Portlethen residents. This opens us up to a new customer base as well as our well-established customers who visit us in Stonehaven.”

Katrina Castles, who worked with the previous business unit occupants, is one of the new team members at the business.

Donna is grateful to all customers who have supported Replenish since its inception, and hope they continue to do so.

Some of the fresh produce.

She said: “Without their support, we wouldn’t have been able to expand as quickly as we have.

“A second store means more people can embrace our vision of making it easier to do their bit for the environment by making better shopping choices, supporting local producers, and understanding more about where their food comes from.

“The more people who choose to refill, reduce and reuse, the better.

“Buying only what you need saves money and waste. This is essential right now with the increased cost of living.”

For more like this…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal