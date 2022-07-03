Sweet treats: Dig into Paul Hollywood’s crispy chouxnuts with a lemon filling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Sweet treats: Dig into Paul Hollywood’s crispy chouxnuts with a lemon filling

By Mariam Okhai
July 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Chouxnuts
Chouxnuts.

With crispy pastry and a zesty filling, you’ll keep coming back for more of these chouxnuts.

Invented by Paul Hollywood these sweet treats have all the crisp of a choux pastry and all the ooze of a doughnut.

Described as “a perfect combination of crisp pastry and tangy citrus flavours”, Paul Hollywood explains the name behind his creation is to do with the marriage of two products.

He said: “A hybrid between choux pastry and a doughnut, these are deep-fried like a doughnut then filled with lemon curd and whipped cream and glazed with a lemony icing.”

Why not try making these at home with the family as a delicious dessert after a tasty lunch?

Chouxnuts

Makes 8

Chouxnuts
Chouxnuts.

Ingredients

For the choux pastry:

  • 150ml water
  • 60g butter
  • 60g plain flour
  • 60g strong white bread flour
  • 3 large eggs

To cook:

  • Sunflower oil, for deep-frying

For the lemon curd filling:

  • Finely grated zest and juice of 4 lemons
  • 190g caster sugar
  • 100g butter, at room temperature, in pieces
  • 3 medium eggs
  • 1 extra egg yolk
  • 100ml double cream, whipped

For the icing:

  • 100g icing sugar, sifted
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
  • About 25ml water

Method

  1. Make the lemon curd filling. Put the lemon zest and juice, sugar and butter into a heavy-based pan over a low heat and stir until the butter is melted then take off the heat. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and extra yolk then whisk into the lemon mixture. Place the pan back over a low heat and stir well for 10-15 minutes until thickened. Pass the lemon curd through a sieve into a clean bowl and allow to cool, before folding in the whipped cream.
  2. To make the choux, put the water and butter into a medium pan over a medium heat. Once the butter is melted, turn up the heat and bring to the boil, then take off the heat. Immediately add both flours and beat well to incorporate into the liquid. Continue to beat until the mixture forms a ball that pulls away from the side of the pan. Leave to cool for five minutes.
  3. Transfer the mixture to an electric mixer with a paddle beater. With the mixer on low, slowly add the beaten eggs. Once done, increase the speed to medium and beat until glossy and thick. The mixture should just about hold on the end of a spoon and feel silky.
  4. Cut eight 12cm squares of baking paper. Put the choux pastry into a piping bag fitted with a 1cm star nozzle and pipe a ring, 10cm in diameter, on each square.
  5. Heat the oil in a deep-fryer or other deep, heavy pan over a medium heat to 180C/160C Fan/350F/Gas Mark 4. Deep-fry the choux rings, two or three at a time: carefully lower into the oil, paper uppermost, then remove the paper with tongs. Deep-fry the rings for three to four minutes. Drain and place on a wire rack. Cut a small hole in the side of each ring to let steam out and leave to cool.
  6. Once cooled, make the hole in the side of each ring larger so you can insert a small piping nozzle. Put the lemon curd filling into a piping bag fitted with a 5mm plain nozzle and pipe into the rings to fill.
  7. For the icing, mix the icing sugar with the lemon zest and enough water to make a glossy icing with a thick, pourable consistency. Brush over the top of each chouxnut to coat. Enjoy!

My Best Ever Recipes For The Classics by Paul Hollywood is published by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £26.

For more sweet treats…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal