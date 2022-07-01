6 of the best independent restaurants on Aberdeen beach to grab food in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen beach is THE place to be on a sunny day, but where are the best places to refuel flagging food levels?

We came up with a hit list of restaurant hot spots for the discerning visitor to choose from when down on the sands.

From Turkish food to coffee to giant fried breakfasts, it is the ultimate guide to seafront satiation.

And if you have a four-legged friend, we even have a recommendation for them.

Address: Sea Beach, 7-8 Esplanade, AB24 5NS

This cafe has been around so long that Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering Dons team of the 1980s used to drop in after training runs.

More recently, owner Martin Vicca has been treating beach-goers to an inexhaustible supply of jokes via the Inversnecky Cafe chalk board.

Past gags include references to Venn diagrams, Hollywood films, DIY and classic rock hits.

And when your sides have stopped splitting, you can jump in to the cafe for a range of great fare.

Unlike the gags on the board outside, the food is no joke.

The Beach Tree Cafe

Address: 2 Beach Boulevard, AB24 5NS

There’s a new food kid on the Aberdeen beach block.

Taking over from the much-loved Sanddollar Cafe, which closed in May, The Beach Tree Cafe doesn’t stray too far from its predecessor’s winning formula.

Breakfasts, light lunches and sweet and savoury treats are all in store for customers.

And when the sun is shining, there are few better places in Aberdeen to be than sitting in one of the outdoor seats.

Address: The Pier, Esplanade Sea Beach, AB24 5NS

A stalwart on the beach scene, The Pier is a great spot to refuel.

Alongside the usual cafe food are a few treats on The Pier menu, my favourite of which is the Ultimate Breakfast.

There’s nothing else like it in Aberdeen – pancakes and maple syrup as well as haggis, black pudding and everything else you expect from a fried breakfast.

Warning – do not attempt to swim after finishing this.

Address: 3-9 Esplanade, AB24 5NS

Cartoo’s has recently brought in robot waiters.

Ok, the ‘robots’ may look a lot like a stack of serving trays stuck on top of a go-kart, but the children seem to love them.

And as staff shortages in hospitality continue, maybe all restaurants will use them in the future.

Nevertheless, Cartoos Grill House and Desserts offers a great range of steaks, burgers and ice creams for the whole family.

All the food is halal, and as the restaurant opens at 9am, it’s there for you when you need it. A top spot for Aberdeen beach food.

Address: Unit 1, 9 Sea, Beach Blvd, Esplanade, AB24 5NS

A Mediterranean restaurant serving up delicious grilled meats as well as seafood, The Turkish Kitchen is a great spot to recharge batteries.

The restaurant even has a wood-fired oven for Turkish pide, which are delivered to your table piping hot.

Open till 10pm, The Turkish Kitchen is also a good bet for night-time entertainment during those long summer evenings down on the beach.

Address: Unit 2, 9 Esplanade, AB24 5NS

Dog owners know exactly where to go after taking their pooch for a walk along the beach.

Barking Mad Coffee & Cakes is the perfect place for man’s best friend to snag a treat – and make a few friends of their own kind along the way.

Dogs do indeed for barking mad for the cafe’s canine treats, and there’s always a big crowd of furry animals.

This venue is on the promenade stretch towards the Burger King drive-thru.